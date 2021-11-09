Good Glamm Group Enters Unicorn Club

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Content-to-commerce conglomerate, Good Glamm Group has raised $150 million in its Series D funding, including primary and secondary sales, co-led by marquee tech and private equity investors Prosus Ventures (Naspers) and Warburg Pincus.

Good Glamm Group

With this, it has become India’s first DTC beauty and personal care company to reach Unicorn status. The funding also saw participation from Alteria Capital and existing investors L’Occitane, Bessemer Venture Partners, Amazon, Ascent Capital and the Mankekar Family Office.

The Good Glamm Group comprises a portfolio of proprietary beauty and personal care brands that are powered by a proprietary digital ecosystem of content, community and creator assets.

Recently, the Good Glamm Group acquired digital media platform ScoopWhoop in October. This was the second acquisition by the company in less than a month. Earlier in October, it had acquired baby and mother products brand The Moms Co for INR 500 crore, in the largest deal in the country in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) space. In 2020, it acquired the women-centric content platform POPxo.

The company in September topped up its series C round with an additional INR 255 crore led by Trifecta Capital. It had raised INR 175 crore in March and then another INR 355 crore in July in a round led by Accel as part of its Series C funding.