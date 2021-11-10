How To Stop Burnout Before It's Too Late

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Burnout—have you experienced it recently? In the past year? Two years? Beyond two years?

It’s nothing new, but the effects of burnout have been heightened by the Covid-19 crisis. In a survey conducted by the popular job site Indeed, just over half of participants reported feeling burnout in the past year. This is a 43% increase compared to the same survey that was taken just before the pandemic.

As an entrepreneur, you may know the feeling of burnout well, but you don’t have to settle for feeling this way in your day-to-day life. While burnout is unavoidable in some situations, there are steps you can take to minimize the burn so you can seize your day, every day.

The first step in combating burnout is to recognize the problem.

What Causes Burnout?

To make your business a reality and get ahead of your competition, you may think you need to break your back working long hours. While, yes, working overtime to get your business off the ground is a must for any entrepreneurial endeavor, it should be done in moderation … or at least with a plan in place that allows for some “you” time.

It may seem counterproductive to cut down on your hours if you’re trying to build a business, but it’s actually essential for your success. By overworking yourself, you’re hurting you and your business in the long run. When you feel burned out and exhausted, you most likely don’t have the energy to be as productive as you could be if you had given yourself the breaks you needed to recharge.

Overworking is a leading cause of burnout, as well as a slew of other mental and physical health issues. A study by the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed that those working more than 55 hours a week were 35% more likely to have a stroke and 17% more likely to die from heart disease.

The health risks are real, and as an entrepreneur, it’s important to identify when you’re pushing yourself to your limits. Or, better yet, it’s important to get ahead of it before you experience burnout or other health problems.

So, how can you avoid burnout? There are some simple steps you can take in order to prevent and extinguish burnout before it gets out of hand.

Put Aside “You” Time

It’s important to reserve time for yourself to relax. Relaxation may look different for everyone. You may enjoy journaling while others may like meditation, going for walks, watching TV, etc.

The idea of relaxing may be easier said than done, though, when you have a million tasks on your mind. Fortunately, there’s a solution that may help: CBD.

Foster Work/Life Balance

When remote work became the norm as a result of the pandemic, the line between work and home blurred. It’s easier to work longer hours when there’s no clear distinction between your office and your home, which is why finding balance is more important than ever.

For your own mental health, you should establish a plan—when are you going to log off of your computer every day, when are you going to carve out time to take PTO, and when are you going to make time to enjoy the things you love outside of work?

These same questions should apply when you’re thinking about your company as a whole. What kind of culture do you want to establish for your employees? Encourage your employees to take vacations and breaks throughout the workday.

By taking care of your mental health and keeping the health of those around you in mind, you’ll actually be more productive and achieve greater success.

Get Your Finances In Order

Does reading this step stress you out even more? You’re not alone.

A recent study by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and the Global Financial Literacy Excellence Center found that around 60% of Americans experience financial anxiety.

An easy way to reduce stress brought on by money is to get ahead of the problem, and a financial plan is a great starting point.

When you have your finances mapped out for the month or year, that’s one less task you have to worry about. Plus, by assessing your finances early on and setting realistic goals, you’ll be set for the future. This means, you won’t have to work long hours to compensate for any finances that may come up short if they weren’t worked into your business plan originally.

Research how to manage your finances, make a financial plan, and set yourself up for success early on. This is one factor that you have absolute control over, and it shouldn’t get in the way of your mental health if you get ahead of it.

Overall, burnout doesn’t have to be part of your life as long as you know how to get ahead of it and how to combat it.

Try some of these steps as you start your own business, or even if you’re already a full-fledged business owner. We firmly believe that if you keep these points in mind, your mental health—and your business—will thank you.