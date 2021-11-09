One Company Drops Aaron Rodgers, Another Stands By Him

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made headlines last week after his positive Covid-19 results and unvaccinated status hit the internet. Now the three-time NFL MVP, who previously said he was "immunized," is facing mixed responses from companies who have sponsored him in the past.

Christian Petersen | Getty Images

Most notably, State Farm has accepted the quarterback's stance on his vaccination viewpoint while not endorsing it. On Monday, a company spokesperson told USA Today Sports the company respects his "right to have his own personal point of view."

“We recognize our customers, employees, agents and brand ambassadors come from all walks of life, with differing viewpoints on many issues. Our mission at State Farm is to support safer, stronger communities," the spokesperson said in a statement. "To that end, we encourage vaccinations, but respect everyone’s right to make a choice based on their personal circumstances.”

Although the insurance company has given Rodgers its verbal support, Apex Marketing Group reported a steep decline in advertisements featuring Rodgers on Sunday. Only 1.5% of State Farm's near 400 advertisements had Rodgers in them, compared to more than 20% the two Sundays prior.

Others didn't take as well to the NFL MVP's vaccination comments. Wisconsin-based health care organization Prevea Health dropped its sponsorship with Rodgers on Saturday.

"Prevea Health remains deeply committed to protecting its patients, staff, providers and communities amidst the Covid-19 pandemic," the company wrote in a statement. "This includes encouraging and helping all eligible populations to become vaccinated against Covid-19 to prevent the virus from further significantly impacting lives and livelihoods."

Prevea Health's announcement came just one day after Rodgers appeared on the "The Pat McAfee Show" to talk about his vaccination status. On the show, Rodgers said he was using alternative medicines, including the controversial drug ivermectin, to fight Covid-19.

"Look, I'm not, you know, some sort of anti-vax flat-earther. I am somebody who is a critical thinker," Rodgers said.

