Create Sustainable Wealth by Better Understanding Your Investment Portfolio

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

If you're an entrepreneur, chances are you have pretty lofty dreams and goals. It's just part of the condition. But if you're banking on one of your small businesses making you a multi-millionaire overnight, the odds are against you. You could run multiple successful businesses and not become rich because you're not creating sustainable wealth.

Statfolio

Businesses cost money, so if you're always using your business profits to pay back debts, you won't get ahead. That's why it's worth paying more attention to your financial investments. Yes, it can feel annoying and complicated to understand exactly where all of your money is going in the stock market but with Statfolio Portfolio Tracker, it's simple to stay informed and make smart decisions about your money. A lifetime subscription is on sale for just $59 (reg. $600).

Trusted by retail investors, pro investors, accountants, and portfolio managers alike, Statfolio is focused on analytics and visualization. It's structured into three sections to help you answer important questions you have about your investments.

First, the raw and aggregated data shows you the portfolio add orders you've created as well as the holdings. Statfolio automatically aggregates dividends you've received, so you always see the right numbers.

Second, the visualize section shows you the metrics at portfolio, sector, industry, or holding level so you can see how your investments have performed based on a number of factors.

Finally, the research part gives you tools to understand the current state of the market, discover new investment opportunities, and study company data to figure out when it's time to sell.

This comprehensive toolset made Statfolio a nominee for Best Portfolio Tracker in the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards. With a Statfolio Basic Plan, you'll be able to manage three portfolios, 50 holdings, and 500 orders at a time, making it suitable for most retail investors. A Pro Plan gives you 10 portfolios, unlimited holdings, and unlimited orders.

Start growing sustainable wealth. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to Statfolio Portfolio Tracker for 90 percent off at just $59. Get a lifetime subscription to a Pro Plan for 94 percent off at just $99.

Prices are subject to change.