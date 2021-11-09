2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch As The Sector Builds More Momentum

Will These Marijuana Stocks Continue To Rise In 2021?

Marijuana stocks are starting to see a bit more momentum in recent trading. Cannabis stocks for some time now have been working to see higher levels in the market. With the push for federal reform and companies beginning to release new earnings, the sector is starting to see more life. With some solid catalysts in the works, many are getting excited about the possibilities. So to be more specific many feel that with cannabis prohibition coming to an end at some point will create a run for marijuana stocks. Even though this run is not etched in stone history has shown that news in regards to reform has led to more momentum.

Now more recently this month we may see some better trading with more consistency. The reason is as mentioned above more companies are starting to announce earnings. When a company shows to have solid earnings it can resonate well for the sector. In addition to seeing a rise in trading for cannabis stocks. Right now many people are looking to add the best marijuana stocks to their investment portfolio. Beyond the possibilities of a run with the passing of federal reform outside of the market, companies are showing much progress. This progress is piquing the interest of more people to find a way to invest in legal cannabis.

Cannabis Stocks And Market News

To which some of the people are searching for top cannabis stocks buy. The sector has been down for close to a year approximately 9 months give or take. In these down moments, many have been on a buying spree to be ready for when things start to recover. But not just small increases a recovery that has more upward consistency. For example the type of consistency we saw from November 2020 to mid-February 2021. Nonetheless, there is still time to get involved and find the right marijuana stocks in 2021. Just make sure you educate yourself about the company and the market they trade-in. Below are a few cannabis stocks to watch that may be the ones you are looking for.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch Right Now In 2021

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTC:JUSHF) Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTC:RWBYF)

Jushi Holdings Inc.

Jushi Holdings Inc. a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, and processing. As well as retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in the United States. For example Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. In the last 2 weeks, the company has made several news announcements. On October, 29th the company announced the opening of its new location. This makes for the company’s 26th store nationwide and 2nd BEYOND/HELLP retail location in Virginia.

Following this news update on November 3rd, Jushi issued a statement on the gubernatorial race in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Commenting on the recent election, Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and Founder of Jushi. He said: We would like to congratulate Glenn Youngkin on winning a hard-fought race. Now being elected the next governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia. With the vast majority of Virginians supporting legal cannabis. We look forward to working with the Governor-elect. Which will help create more economic opportunities, protect Constitutional rights. As well as drive growth opportunities that allow Virginia’s people and businesses to thrive.

In more recent news the company has revealed it will announce its Q3 2021 earnings on November 17th. Management will host a conference call and audio webcast that morning at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s financial results. With much in the works for the company, it gives more reason for others to keep an eye on this marijuana stock to watch.

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, Arizona, California, and Florida. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. On November 4th Red White & Bloom Brands released an update that it has entered phase 2 of its Florida expansion.

The plan is ahead of schedule with a delivery of 30 modular grow pods to Red White & Bloom Florida LLC. Phase 2 started with the commissioning and OMMU approval of five pods. Which have subsequently been loaded and are growing plants. RWBFL is fast-tracking the remaining 25 pods and expects to have them operational no later than December 1st. The pods provide an additional 19,200 sq. ft. of indoor cultivation space that will produce a high-quality flower.

Words From The Company

“Our Red White & Bloom Florida team has been on time, on target and under budget with the execution of every step of our aggressive three-phase development strategy for our two cultivation centers in Florida,” stated Brad Rogers, CEO of Red White & Bloom.