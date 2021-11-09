Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic sells 700 space travel tickets, each for more than 9 million Mexican pesos

If you had that much money left over, would you dare to travel into space with Richard Branson? Well, there are at least 700 tickets already sold for the next Virgin Galactic tourist space flights.

The Virgin Galactic space tourism company, owned by British magnate Richard Branson , announced that since August it has sold more than 100 tickets to travel to space on future missions. The price of each ticket is around 450 thousand dollars, that is, more than 9.1 million Mexican pesos, according to today's exchange rate.

“We are entering a period of fleet improvement with a clear roadmap to increase the durability, reliability and predictability of our commercial service aircraft. […] Demand for space travel is strong and we are selling seats faster than we expected , " Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier said in a statement posted on the company's blog .

"In August 2021, sales were opened to our Spacefarer community, the group of first-timers who raised their hands and reserved their right to be first in line to get tickets. The company announced a goal of 1,000 reservations before the launch of the commercial private astronaut service. Approximately 700 of these 1,000 have been sold to date. The current price of 450,000 [dollars] per seat has been well received, "they add in their results report for the third quarter of 2021.

The company's founder, Sir Richard Branson , was the first tourist passenger to travel to space on a Virgin Galactic spacecraft on July 11, a few days before Jeff Bezos did so on a rocket from his company, Blue Origin . .

However, Virgin Galactic operations were immobilized in September by US authorities, after the ship carrying the owner, named Unity 22, left the airspace authorized for its inaugural mission.

On September 30, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Virgin Galactic will be able to resume flight operations after the investigation into the Unity 22 launch mishap concludes.

The company announced last month that it would delay the start of commercial flights until the fourth quarter of 2022.

