These Booming Franchise Sectors Tell You Where the Industry Is Headed

It’s been a wild year for franchising. Some categories reinvented themselves in the earlier days of the pandemic,

like tutoring, when it moved from in-home to virtual. Others experienced a massive boom once vaccines rolled out and people began resuming a version of normal life. So what comes next? How can we predict which ones will do well in 2022?

Here’s a theory: Major clues to franchising’s future can be found inside the home improvement, chicken, health-and-wellness, and pet categories.

Why those? Let’s back up. Every December, Entrepreneur publishes a list of 10 thriving areas in franchising where, based on an analysis of industry trends and year-over-year growth, we expect to see continued success. Last year, these four categories were among those we identified, and when we looked at how they had performed since then, our predictions that they would thrive amid challenging circumstances proved true — which led us to place them on the list again this year.