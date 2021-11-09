General Mills (GIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, General Mills (GIS) closed at $63.17, marking a +0.85% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.35%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods had gained 1.54% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.11% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GIS as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect GIS to post earnings of $1.05 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 0.94%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.8 billion, up 1.76% from the prior-year quarter.

GIS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.80 per share and revenue of $18.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.26% and +0.67%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GIS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. GIS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, GIS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.29, which means GIS is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that GIS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.2. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GIS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

