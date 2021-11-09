Agilent Technologies (A) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Agilent Technologies (A) closed at $159.81, marking a -0.7% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.35% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the scientific instrument maker had gained 7.28% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.33% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 7.11% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from An as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 22, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.17, up 19.39% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.65 billion, up 11.48% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for A. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. An is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note A's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 34.05. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.24.

Investors should also note that A has a PEG ratio of 2.62 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. A's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.7 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

