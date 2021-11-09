TJX (TJX) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know

TJX (TJX) closed the most recent trading day at $69.68, moving -0.3% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.35% loss on the day.

- Zacks

Heading into today, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had gained 10.9% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.11% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TJX as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 17, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.81, up 14.08% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.26 billion, up 21.19% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.97 per share and revenue of $48.18 billion, which would represent changes of +858.06% and +49.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.67% lower within the past month. TJX is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, TJX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.54. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.58, so we one might conclude that TJX is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that TJX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.24. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.24 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.