Top Marijuana Stocks That Could Be Game Changers To Investors

2 Top Marijuana Stocks That You Should Watch In 2021

Some of the top marijuana stocks in 2021 are still showing good entry levels. With the sector still down, for the most part, there is more time for people to find the best cannabis stocks to buy. Which is what has been happening for several months. People are adding as many solid cannabis companies to their portfolios as possible. This is being done in preparation for when marijuana stocks start to see a big run in trading. This possible road to recovery may be achieved in several ways. For one as many already know federal cannabis reform is the current focus point.

So most times when positive news is released on the matter it helps build more momentum in the sector. Next is just the overall progress and success of marijuana companies overall. Meaning that even though the sector is trading is down from earlier in 2021 outside of the market progress is still being made. What this means is companies are still showing growth and profitability. This alone has played some parts in seeing some volatile price swings for some cannabis stocks. As well the better a company is performing the more likely people will invest in it.

Marijuana Stocks And The Cannabis Sector

More specifically cannabis companies that are publicly traded which is a strategy that is being used more often. Now, just because a company is doing well outside the market does not mean to blindly invest. You should always have your due diligence in order before searching for pot stocks to buy. Its always in the best interest of the investor to educate yourself on the company. As well as how the company has traded in the market. Investing is a risk but through the right steps, you can mitigate these concerns. In addition to giving yourself the best chance to see some money.

Marijuana Stocks For Your 2021 Watchlist

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (ACRHF) Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (CWBHF)

Acreage Holdings, Inc.

Acreage Holdings, Inc. formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. In recent news, the company announced the completion of an expansion at its Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey cultivation facility. The expansion maximized the cultivation and manufacturing footprint of the ~85,000 square foot facility. Which ultimately increased capacity output fourfold.

Acreage completed the expansion at the facility to support increasing retail demand at Acreage’s The Botanist locations. Another important news release came out on the 26th of October. On this date, the company announced a crucial change to its team. The company announced the retirement of Chief Operating Officer Robert J. Daino. His retirement will be final on March 31, 2022.

The Company has launched a national search for Mr. Daino’s replacement. Until then he will continue in his position until his retirement date. Which is being done to help ensure an orderly and efficient transition of responsibilities to his successor. With all the company is working on it gives more reason for people to keep a close eye on Acreage.

Words From The CEO Of Acreage 10/26/2021 & 10/28/2021

“Our enhanced Facility provides a solid foundation to scale up operations and support growth in the attractive New Jersey market ahead of the commencement of adult-use sales,” said Peter Caldini, Chief Executive Officer, Acreage. “We are committed to expanding our capabilities in our core states and with this expansion completed, Acreage is well positioned to be one of the strongest market leaders in the State.”

“Bob’s relentless pursuit and unwavering expectations for operational excellence have been instrumental in pursuing Acreage’s strategic objectives of driving profitability, strengthening the balance sheet, and accelerating growth in its core markets,” said Peter Caldini, Chief Executive Officer of Acreage.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of hemp extract wellness products. The company is known as one of the top CBD companies in the cannabis industry. In the last few weeks, the company has released some important news. Back on October 27th, the company announced the release of Pet Chew for dogs with sensitive skin. Next on the 1st of November Charlotte’s Web Q3 2021 earnings call and webcast notice.

The company will report its third-quarter results on November 15, 2021, following the close of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange. A conference call to discuss the results is scheduled for the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. As the company continues to grow more people are starting to take notice especially with potential investors.

