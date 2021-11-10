Life Quest Clubs Raises Undisclosed Funding From GetVantage

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Life Quest Clubs (LQC), a digital interactive community platform, has raised an undisclosed amount of growth capital from GetVantage. LQC will use the fresh capital to enhance its existing user acquisition channels, improve its content creation efforts, and strengthen operations for greater scalability.

Founded in 2021, Life Quest Clubs was created to make expert guidance easily accessible to people from all walks of life. A membership based digital platform, LQC is a personal growth and development platform following a community-based approach to connect experts with consumers.

Rohan Shah, founder, Life Quest Clubs, said, “The investment from GetVantage will help us earmark a new dawn in the Indian matrix of the personal growth and development industry. We are thrilled at the world-class support from GetVantage and their belief in our vision to make personal growth and development more affordable and accessible to everyone.”

Bhavik Vasa, founder, GetVantage, said, “We are thrilled to support Rohan and his team in their quest to supercharge the personal growth and development space across India.”

The global personal growth and development sector is currently valued at $40 billion and the Indian sector is quickly growing into one of the prominent markets, said a statement.