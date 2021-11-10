Xpand Raises $ 1.5 Million In Pre-Series A Funding

The company aims to utilize the funds to enhance the in-house tech capabilities

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

 Xpand, a platform of Last Mile Channel Enhancement (LMCE), has raised $ 1.5 million in pre-Series A funding. The  valuation approximately stands at $ 10 million, said  a statement.

Xpand

The company aims to utilise the funds to enhance the in-house tech capabilities and build a trained, tech-savvy, and efficient geo-local sales force.

Prime Securities Ltd was the exclusive investment banker to this transaction.

The round was led by Akash Prakash (CEO, Amansa Capital) along with Madhu Jayakumar, Dipinder Sandhu and  Shagun Khandelwal.

Sanjay Kaul, founder and  CEO, LMCE, said, “With Xpand, we are connecting retailers and companies on a single platform to solve their last-mile challenges. Simultaneously, we would empower and enable traditional Kiryana to leverage technology to streamline their operations and widen their portfolio. We have already made substantial investment in the pre-incorporation stage towards technology and  market prioritisation.”

Xpand is a human-tech B2B aggregator platform that aims to empower retailers, franchises, and companies. Incepted in March 2021, the platform leverages existing infrastructure with zero investment in stock, warehousing, or logistics. 

More About Funding

Funding

CapGrid Raises INR 4.1 Crore Seed Funding

Shrabona Ghosh

Funding

Life Quest Clubs Raises Undisclosed Funding From GetVantage

Shrabona Ghosh

Funding

Prodo Raises Pre-Seed Funding Of INR 3 Crore

Shrabona Ghosh

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Funding

CapGrid Raises INR 4.1 Crore Seed Funding

Shrabona Ghosh

Funding

Life Quest Clubs Raises Undisclosed Funding From GetVantage

Shrabona Ghosh

News and Trends

From Certification To Mindset, How Upskilling Startups Face Multiple Challenges

S Shanthi

S Shanthi

Read More