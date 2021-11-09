The Best Business Hacks From Leaders Who Want To Succeed In The Fickle World

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

During the morning of this day, INCmty , the Tec de Monterrey festival for entrepreneurs, had renowned businessmen and experts from the sector such as Darin Olien, Jeff Abbot, Chris Yei and Brad Feld, among others. view to prepare the future of business.

INCmty

José Andrés and Gustavo Zapiain, the renowned social media influencers, will tell in their Masterclass " Create your creative campaign on Tik Tok " how the experience was when entering Tiktok, and how they managed to adapt to this platform. They will also share how is the process of generating campaigns for recognized brands.

Image: INCmty

Nayo Escobar, businessman and musician, recounted in his conference " Dreaming, believing and creating + how to be a wholesaler" the path that he has traveled in his business life to inspire people to find their passion and let nothing stop them. Nayo talked about how from his troubled youth and the various schools from which he was expelled, to how he managed to set his goals and achieve them through consistency. It was a talk full of emotions, learning, laughter and music, which has been a fundamental component in his life.

Jeff Abbot , Blitzscaling Academy, and Chris Yei, author, addressed during the Blitzscaling Book meeting some relevant points about the book that deals with the tactics used by the giant companies that have recently grown at a blazing speed. This book presents the concept of blitzscaling where it is argued that any company can grow at that rate as long as its leaders are willing to make decisions quickly and experiment with new business tactics.

Brad Feld, early stage investor and serial entrepreneur, shared in his lecture “ Independence of Mine and Other Lessons from Nietzsche ” his knowledge gained from his more than 30 years of experience in the sector, addressing some points about his recent book The Entrepreneur's Weekly Nietzsche, co-written with Dave Jilk, considering this thought-provoking philosopher's perspectives through our modern lens. A clear example of this is FAILURE: in today's culture it is a negative thing, but if analyzed, failure is a key component for entrepreneurship since it is essential to learn and improve.

Image: INCmty

Darin Olien, the renowned speaker and presenter of the Netflix docu-series ' Down to Earth with Zac Efron , highlighted in the presentation of his book "SuperLife: The 5 Simple Fixes That Will Make You Health" , the keys to understanding and using the the only factors that determine whether or not we will be healthy, fit and disease free. In this innovative way of measuring health by identifying 5 "life forces": the quality of nutrition, hydration, detoxification, oxygenation and alkalization. By having these balanced elements you can maintain a healthy weight, prevent most of the most dangerous diseases, but above all feel good.

Image: INCmty

Measure the impact in Latin America

At the conference “ THE REALITY on IMPACT MANAGEMENT in Latin America: Practical cases ”, Paola Cubides , Director of Impact Measurement at Azaí Consultores, Nicolás Serrato , Consultant at Azaí Consultores and Nathalia Pinilla, Director of Business Intelligence at Fundación Bolívar Davivienda , spoke from their perspective as impact management is essential to meet the objectives of any field. In itself, it is essential to know how it is made, created and measured, for that specific consulting cases were presented, explaining how impact management is a process of continuous iteration in the design of organizations to grow and achieve goals.