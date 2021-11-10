Acquire more skills to succeed with your business on the Good End

Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
The Good End 2021 initiative offers courses to Small and Medium Business traders to improve their skills.

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Are you the owner of a small or medium-sized business and would you like to acquire more skills to improve your business and be successful in your sales ?

Then take note of the courses that the Good End 2021 initiative offers, as part of its activities, in conjunction with government agencies such as the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (CONDUSEF) , the Development Unit Productive , the Ministry of Economy and other entities that participate.

It is a training that consists of 6 modules, in which topics such as:

  • Digital tools for business transformation

  • SMEs facing COVID-19

  • Business models

  • Sales and promotion

  • Financial culture

  • Register of accredited trainers

In addition, the Buen Fin initiative, in conjunction with the Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO) and aiuda.org, (a free platform for online offers to reactivate local commerce) will teach a specialized module on online sales consisting of 8 modules, in which which will see topics like:

  • How to start an e-commerce?

  • How to sell in an online store?

  • How to sell in a market place?

  • How to sell on social media?

  • Digital marketing

  • E-commerce payment methods

  • E-commerce logistics

  • E-commerce legislation

All lessons will be available to small and medium-sized entrepreneurs for free on the Good End 2021 website.

So now you have no excuse to learn new skills to help you improve your business and increase your sales and profits .

