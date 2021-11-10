These Are The Biggest Healthcare Insurance And Managed Care Companies

Healthcare insurance and managed care is a massive industry. It primarily includes companies offering basic health insurance products to individuals and companies and companies that help to reduce the cost of providing health benefits. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest healthcare insurance and managed care companies.

We have used the latest available revenue numbers to build this list of the 10 biggest healthcare insurance and managed care companies.

Triple-S Management (>$3.375 billion)

Founded in 1999, Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) is a holding company that offers health insurance services. Its shares have gained over 65% year to date and over 1% in the last month. Triple-S Management posted net income of $67.19 million in 2020, down from $92.89 million in 2019. The company has more than 3,000 employees and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Magellan Health (>$7.159 billion)

Founded in 1969, Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) is a healthcare management company that has the following business segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. Its shares have gained over 14% year to date and almost 1% in the last month. Magellan Health posted net income of $4.05 million in 2020, down from $12.6 million in 2019. The company has more than 9,000 employees and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Molina Healthcare (>$16.829 billion)

Founded in 1980, this company offers healthcare services and has the following business segments: Health Plans and Other. Its shares have gained over 40% year to date and over 8% in the last month. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) posted net income of $673 million in 2020, down from $737 million in 2019. The company has more than 9,000 employees and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

HCSC (>$47.3 billion)

Founded in 1936, HCSC is the biggest customer-owned health insurer in the U.S. It was previously known as Hospital Service Corporation, but in 1975, it changed its name to Health Care Service Corporation. It offers an array of life and health insurance products and related services. HCSC is a private company headquartered in Illinois and employs over 23,000 people.

Humana (>$64.888 billion)

Founded in 1984, this company offers health insurance services. Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) has the following business segments: Retail, Group, and Specialty and Healthcare Services. Its shares have gained over 9% year to date and over 7% in the last month. Humana posted net income of $3.37 billion in 2020, up from $2.71 billion in 2019. The company has more than 45,000 employees and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Centene (>$74.639 billion)

Founded in 1984, Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) is a healthcare enterprise that offers programs and services to government-sponsored healthcare programs. Centene has the following business segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. Its shares have gained over 24% year to date and over 18% in the last month. Centene posted net income of $1.81 billion in 2020, up from $1.32 billion in 2019. The company has more than 55,000 employees and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Anthem (>$104.213 billion)

Founded in 2004, Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) offers hospital and medical insurance plans and has the following business segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. Its shares have gained over 30% year to date and over 10% in the last month. Anthem posted net income of $4.57 billion in 2020, down from $4.81 billion in 2019. The company has more than 70,000 employees and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Cigna (>$160.55 billion)

Founded in 1792, this company offers global health services. Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) has the following business segments: International Markets, Evernorth, U.S. Medical, and Group Disability and Other. Its shares have gained over 3% year to date and over 6% in the last month. Cigna posted net income of $8.46 billion in 2020, up from $5.1 billion in 2019. The company has more than 70,000 employees and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

UnitedHealth Group (>$242.155 billion)

Founded in 1977, this company offers healthcare coverage, data consultancy and software services. UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) has the following business segments: OptumInsight, UnitedHealthcare, OptumRx and OptumHealth. Its shares have gained over 32% year to date and over 15% in the last month. UnitedHealth posted net income of $15.4 billion in 2020, up from $13.84 billion in 2019. The company has more than 320,000 employees and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

CVS Health (>$268.650 billion)

Founded in 1963, CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) is a healthcare services company that has the following business segments: Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, and Corporate/Other. Its shares have gained over 30% year to date and over 10% in the last month. CVS Health posted net income of $7.19 billion in 2020, up from $6.63 billion in 2019. The company has more than 300,000 employees and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.