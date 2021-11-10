Should Value Investors Buy Covenant Logistics (CVLG) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

- Zacks

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Covenant Logistics (CVLG). CVLG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.90, while its industry has an average P/E of 22.90. Over the last 12 months, CVLG's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.55 and as low as 6.18, with a median of 8.70.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is CVLG's P/B ratio of 1.58. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 4.44. Over the past 12 months, CVLG's P/B has been as high as 1.85 and as low as 0.81, with a median of 1.16.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CVLG has a P/S ratio of 0.5. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.37.

Finally, we should also recognize that CVLG has a P/CF ratio of 6.85. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 19.23. Over the past 52 weeks, CVLG's P/CF has been as high as 15.81 and as low as 4.69, with a median of 7.72.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Covenant Logistics is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CVLG feels like a great value stock at the moment.

