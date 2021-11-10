Is Chemours (CC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

- Zacks

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Chemours (CC). CC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.03. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.78. CC's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.18 and as low as 6.94, with a median of 9.87, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that CC holds a PEG ratio of 0.27. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CC's industry has an average PEG of 0.62 right now. CC's PEG has been as high as 0.45 and as low as 0.23, with a median of 0.30, all within the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. CC has a P/S ratio of 0.85. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.96.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that CC has a P/CF ratio of 7.39. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 11.68. CC's P/CF has been as high as 21.93 and as low as 6.51, with a median of 9.29, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Chemours's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CC looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Chemours Company (CC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.