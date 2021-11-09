Cardano Price Predictions: Can Major Crypto Rally Take ADA to New Highs?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Cardano (CCC: ADA-USD ) price predictions are heating up as crypto traders take note of the digital asset during a massive rally on Tuesday.

Both Bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD ) and Ethereum (CCC: ETH-USD ) saw their prices push higher on Tuesday morning alongside heavy trading. That sparked interest from traders in other cryptos with ADA being among them.

With more eyes on Cardano today, it only makes sense to check in on the most up-to-date price predictions for the crypto. Let’s get right into that below!

Cardano Price Predictions

“Cardano is on its way to completing its third blockchain upgrade. If this becomes successful, the crypto is likely to go beyond $5 before 2021 ends. It could climb further to $10 in 2021 if ADA continues to win the trust of its investors.” — Ananthi Reeta, CoinQuora

“The relative strength index (RSI) and moving average convergence divergence (MACD) were neutral, while the Hull Moving Average was giving a sell signal, and the Volume-weighted Moving Average (VWMA) also giving a sell signal. The weekly moving averages were indicating ADA as a buy. CoinCodex predicted that the coin could trade at $2.02 by 10 November.” — Capital.com

“Based on our forecasts, a long-term increase is expected, the price prognosis for 2026-11-07 is 13.526 US Dollars.” — Wallet Investor

So just how well is ADA doing today? The crypto is currently up 9.2% over a 24-hour period as of Tuesday afternoon. The crypto’s trading volume is also over $7 billion, which represents a 185.1% increase.

Investors seeking out other crypto news for Tuesday don’t have to head far!

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

