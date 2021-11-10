Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

What to do if you get an 'extra little money'?

We give you five tips to use any extra money that comes to you wisely.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. This story originally appeared on Querido Dinero

We are (still) going through a pandemic that brought economic challenges for millions of people, so it is rare to think of having a "little extra money." However, the economy starts to open up little by little and the cash flow starts to improve.

Querido Dinero

Not only that, we are approaching the end of the year and with that the arrival of the long-awaited Christmas bonuses , those Christmas bonuses that we have earned with the effort of 12 months of work.

But what are you going to do with that money? We give you five tips to use any extra money that comes to you wisely.

More About Personal Finance

Finance

Offensive and Defensive Planning to Keep Your Head in Your Money Game

John Rampton

Finance

18 Billionaires Got Coronavirus Stimulus Checks: Report

Aman Jain

Finance

Think You'll Bump Up a Tax Bracket? Here's What to Do

Melissa Brock

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Heinz Just Revealed It Made Ketchup With Tomatoes That Can Be Grown on Mars

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Santa Monica

Sailor in Santa Monica Bay Led to Woman Stranded Miles From Shore by Dolphins, Saves Her Life

The Epoch Times

The Epoch Times

Elon Musk

Elon Musk's Net Worth Takes $50 Billion Hit in Two Days After CEO Contemplates Selling Off 10 Percent of Company Stock

The Epoch Times

The Epoch Times

Read More