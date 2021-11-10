Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

This Week's 5 Most Popular Earnings Charts

Investors love these 5 companies. Will they exceed expectations this week?

By
You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. This story originally appeared on Zacks

Earnings season is still rolling on with over 1,000 companies expected to report this week.

- Zacks

There are a lot of popular companies that are heavily followed on Stocktwits and investing message boards that will be reporting.

What do their earnings track records look like?

This Week’s 5 Most Popular Earnings Charts

Disney DIS

Disney has beat 5 quarters in a row and those beats have been huge. Last quarter, it beat by 40%.

But Disney’s shares have stalled, falling 2.9% in 2021 on worries that the number of streaming subscribers has peaked.

It hasn’t yet resumed paying a dividend and shares are now expensive, with a forward P/E of 34.

Analysts are bearish on Disney, with 2 lowering quarterly estimates in the last 30 days and none raising.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM

Affirm has missed 2 quarters in a row, including a 77% miss last quarter.

But investors haven’t cared as Affirm’s shares have soared this year to new highs, up 44.5%.

One analyst is bullish on Affirm in the last month, raising their earnings estimate.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Affirm is now calling for a loss of $0.30, up from a loss of $0.31.

Will Affirm live up to the hype with this earnings report? 

Coupang CPNG

Coupang is a 2021 IPO and has met once and missed once.

Coupang is often called the “Amazon of South Korea” by investors as it’s a South Korean online retailer.

Shares are down 39% year-to-date, however.

But analysts are bullish on Coupang with one analyst raising their estimate in the last week.

That has pushed the Zacks Consensus Estimate up to a loss of $0.10 from a loss of $0.12.

Is the Coupang selling over done?

Tapestry TPR

Tapestry has a good earnings track record, with 5 earnings beats in a row. It beat by 12% last quarter.

Shares are up 38% year-to-date on a rebound in global consumer spending.

Tapestry’s luxury brands including Coach and Kate Spade should perform well into the holiday season.

Tapestry shares are cheap, with a forward P/E of just 12.7.  It also pays a dividend, currently yielding 2.4%.

This value stock is one to watch this week.

YETI YETI

YETI has one of the best earnings charts of the week, as it hasn’t missed since its 2018 IPO. That’s 12 beats in a row. Impressive.

YETI continues to break out to new all-time highs, adding another 53% in 2021.

Shares aren’t cheap, with a forward P/E of 42. But YETI is expected to grow revenue by 28% this year and another 15% in 2022.

Can YETI continue to break out into the holiday season? 



More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Click here for the 4 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Elon Musk

Elon Musk's Net Worth Takes $50 Billion Hit in Two Days After CEO Contemplates Selling Off 10 Percent of Company Stock

The Epoch Times

The Epoch Times

Stocks

Airline Stock Roundup: DAL's Update on Foreign Travel, RYAAY, AZUL in Focus

Maharathi Basu

Stocks

Macy's (M) Boosts Staff's Morale Via Wage Raise & Benefits

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Heinz Just Revealed It Made Ketchup With Tomatoes That Can Be Grown on Mars

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Santa Monica

Sailor in Santa Monica Bay Led to Woman Stranded Miles From Shore by Dolphins, Saves Her Life

The Epoch Times

The Epoch Times

Elon Musk

Elon Musk's Net Worth Takes $50 Billion Hit in Two Days After CEO Contemplates Selling Off 10 Percent of Company Stock

The Epoch Times

The Epoch Times

Read More