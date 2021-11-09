Ripple Swell 2021: What to Know as Ripple’s Conference Kicks Off Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investorplace.com - InvestorPlace

The Ripple (CCC: XRP-USD ) network is continuing a busy conference season starting today. Ripple Swell 2021, the network’s major event for a very busy year, is kicking off, and investors are clamoring for info. Developers are seemingly not sweating the heat they’ve been feeling since late last year; a slew of announcements are already taking form for a number of new products. The network is showing that it’s not going anywhere any time soon.

Source: Shutterstock

Ripple sees itself as integral to the future of tokenized assets, and its users would be eager to agree. With the network, cross-border payments are becoming more streamlined than ever before. That’s a sentiment that it is bringing to the Swell conference; Ripple is not just going to stand tall, it’s also going to push forward.

Of course, this idea also comes at a time of great adversity for the network. A Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit has been dragging on for nearly a full calendar year at this point, and if the government agency has its way, Ripple will in fact not be a part of the future of tokenized assets. The lawsuit, in which the SEC claims Ripple conducted a billion-dollar-plus unregistered securities offering, is turning into a game of who can leave their hand on a hot stove longer than the other. The two bodies continue to alternate dealing and receiving blows from one another, most recently with the SEC gaining the upper hand.

So when Ripple decides to throw this huge two-day event, there’s a lot of implied optimism. Ripple is making a robust plan for whenever they get through this turmoil. They don’t seem phased at all by the constant news about it shrouding their road map. Rather, this event is a sort of celebration of the network’s ability to weather the storm.

Ripple Swell 2021 Opens Today With Keynote From CEO Brad Garlinghouse

Ripple’s CEO Brad Garlinghouse kicked off a busy two days for Ripple bulls earlier with his opening address. In it, he disclosed the theme of the two-day conference: pushing boundaries. Lauding the network’s success in knocking down walls and building bridges through connectivity, the bullish introduction is spurring great optimism from Ripple fans on social media.

In addition to Garlinghouse, there are a number of Ripple executives taking the stage throughout the day. These executives, on top of Garlinghouse’s speech, are discussing the broader implications of an interconnected world thanks to Ripple; the event also promises several presentations and reveals, like the Swell art gallery app. In addition to Ripple employees, viewers will see panels and Q&As featuring the likes of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, Compound (CCC: COMP-USD ) founder Robert Leshner and even a representative of the Monetary Authority of Bhutan, a nation that is tapping Ripple for help in creating its own central bank digital currency.

The post Ripple Swell 2021: What to Know as Ripple’s Conference Kicks Off Today appeared first on InvestorPlace.