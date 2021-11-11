TD SYNNEX (SNX) DLT to Offer Telos Cybersecurity Solutions

TD SYNNEX’s SNX DLT Solutions recently entered into a distribution agreement with the leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions, Telos Corporation TLS.

DLT Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data Corporation. It became part of the TD SYNNEX family, following the merger of SYNNEX Corporation and Tech Data Corporation in September. DLT Solutions is well known as a premier reseller of software and hardware and provider of professional services to the U.S. federal, state and local governments, and the education market.

The distribution agreement will enable Telos to further expand its reach in the U.S. public sector market. Per the agreement, the Telos solutions’ portfolio will be added to the DLT Solutions’ channel ecosystem and selective federal-contract vehicles.

TD SYNNEX’s security portfolio is likely to get a boost for the deal, which can offer more agility to its business partners as their network and security needs continue to evolve. This can also enhance their available options for speeding up the digital transformation journey.

TD SYNNEX has been benefiting from consecutive contract wins. Last month, it signed a strategic distribution agreement with the network security and automation solutions provider, EfficientIP, which provides EfficientIP’s DDI and DNS Security solutions to its partner community of traditional value-added resellers, managed service providers and system integrators. This deal expands the company’s technology portfolio while reinforcing EfficientIP’s position in the DDI market.

In October, the company launched a virtual demo lab called World of Inspiration for visualizing and collaborating on multi-vendor solutions within authentic environments. Also, it signed a distribution agreement with the leading security compliance solution provider, Tugboat Logic, to leverage the security compliance and assurance SaaS platform.

In September, it partnered with the global cloud security leader, Zscaler ZS, to leverage security solutions from Zscaler’s leading Zero Trust Exchange platform.

Before that, the newly formed entity signed an agreement with a leading Israeli software provider, Indeni, to utilize automated network security solutions. It has also signed a distribution contract with Palo Alto Networks PANW to provide cybersecurity solutions to its India & SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation)-based customers.

Currently, TD SYNNEX, Telos, Zscaler and Palo Alto Networks, all carry Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Year to date, shares of TD SYNNEX, Zscaler, and Palo Alto Networks have rallied 37%, 68.8% and 40.5%, respectively. However, the Telos stock has lost 25.4% during the same time frame.

