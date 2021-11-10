7 F-Rated Stocks to Sell Before We Reach Christmas

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Shutterstock - InvestorPlace

There are plenty of opportunities as the market heads higher. But despite the positive direction, there are still plenty of stocks to sell.

First, let’s take a look at some of the positives. Unemployment numbers are going down and vaccinations are going up. The pandemic is losing its teeth, the global supply chain issues are easing up and economic activity is getting stronger.

And this time around, when the Federal Reserve says it’s going to slow its bond and mortgage buying and eventually raise rates, the market doesn’t collapse. It’s looking good heading into this holiday season.

However, that doesn’t mean it’s good for everyone. Again, like I mentioned earlier, there are some companies out there that aren’t doing as great. A rising tide raises most boats. Some boats sink. That’s what we have here: stocks to sell.

These stocks aren’t where you want to be right now, especially as growth kicks it up a notch or two. Most aren’t doomed, but there are much better places to put your money right now. There may be a time when bottom fishing them may be a good idea, but now just stay away. Also keep in mind that each of these stocks has an ‘F’ rating in my Portfolio Grader. That’s yet anther reason to steer clear for now.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON

(NASDAQ: Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ

(NYSE: Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC

(NYSE: FedEx (NYSE: FDX

(NYSE: Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ

(NASDAQ: MarketAxess (NASDAQ: MKTX

(NASDAQ: RPM International (NYSE: RPM

Stocks to Sell: Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

This is cautionary tale of what happens in many consumer-focused industries. When PTON launched it was the deep-pocketed early adopters that were the first in. And they took this company’s stationary bike with web-based spinning classes to fad, and then a rage.

PTON then timed its IPO almost perfectly, launching in fall 2019, just before the pandemic hit. That meant 2020 was a boomtime for the stock. It ran from the high 20’s in January 2020 to the 160’s by January 2021.

But then the wheel (there’s only one on their stationary bike) came off. It had expanded its model to incorporate a subscription service for the classes. Then it expanded its product line to treadmills and started adding a clothing line and accessories. But the treadmill had some safety issues that the company tried to ignore. And post-pandemic, the premiums PTON was charging were over the top compared to a gym membership. Competitors also entered the space and started gobbling up market share as well.

PTON stock is currently down 65% year-to-date (YTD). That knife is still falling.

Constellation Brands (STZ)

Source: ShinoStock / Shutterstock.com

I recently wrote an article on the top food and drink stocks to buy now. Obviously, STZ didn’t make that list.

The alcoholic beverage maker has a solid portfolio of beer, wine and liquor labels, including Svedka, Belle Meade, Kim Crawford, Woodbridge, Corona, Modelo and Pacifico. It also has a significant investment in Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC ).

Since its portfolio is wider than it is deep, it has been tough making slow sales in beer and wine with rising liquor sales. And its CGC investment has tanked as cannabis stocks have been hit due to potential U.S. cannabis market developments.

Right now, STZ is rising and falling with the Canadian cannabis market, which is not good. The stock has risen a mere 2% YTD and its 1.4% dividend doesn’t make it much more attractive.

Stocks to Sell: Kinross Gold (KGC)

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Gold is down more than 5% YTD. Usually this would be a great time for the Midas metal. When inflation rises and the dollar weakens, gold tends to rise. Like other commodities, it’s priced in dollars, so a weaker dollar means it costs more to buy an ounce of gold.

But we’re in an odd world these days. Cryptocurrencies, stable coins, NFTs, real estate and other alternative investments have supplanted gold’s traditional hedge. Younger generations — mostly digital natives — like the concept of cryptos that are certainly much more modern than gold. They’re also splashed across the news all the time, so there’s a FOMO aspect to them as well.

That said, this Canadian mining company has operations around the world and is a good-sized company with a solid reputation. But gold isn’t cool. And it doesn’t have the interest from average investors or professional traders that it once did. That’s why KGC is down 21% YTD and may have more downside to come.

FedEx (FDX)

Source: Antonio Gravante / Shutterstock.com

The global supply chain issues have taken their toll on FDX and other logistics companies. And FDX has been up front about these challenges in earnings, staffing and margins since Q1.

But the fact is, these issues have yet to resolve themselves. There is some progress but there are still some significant issues, especially between China and the U.S. There’s little doubt that FDX will come out of this tailspin, but that doesn’t mean it won’t get worse before it gets better. That’s why it’s part of this stocks to sell list.

FDX stock has lost 1.5% YTD and things aren’t likely to get much better until we reach 2022. There are plenty of other stocks that are navigating the current economy better than FDX with much more upside.

Stocks to Sell: Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

Hold the salt. That could very well be the rallying cry for JAZZ’s new drug Xywav. This new Food and Drug Administration approved drug is coming along as the biopharma’s older drug Xyrem approaches the patent cliff.

The key differentiator is Xywav has a sodium replacement in the formulation and the FDA thinks that will lower some long-term cardiac issues. However, that also means that Xyrem will be open to generics soon, which will compete with the new drug.

Also, JAZZ just finished buying a U.K.-based cannabis company for a 50% premium. And it’s embroiled in a couple of lawsuits right now, which may hamstring operations or have fines attached. Add to all that a current price-to-earnings ratio of 141x, after the stock has lost 18% YTD.

There’s no reason to buy this stock now. And if you own it, you may want to lighten that position in case bad news hits before any good news.

MarketAxess (MKTX)

Source: Shutterstock

While this company sports a current market cap of nearly $15 billion, it might not be a name you have heard before. That’s because this company has built a unique platform for bond traders that hasn’t existed before.

Launched at the dawn of the twenty-first century, MKTX is for professional traders. It’s an open marketplace where they can buy and sell bonds digitally with far less friction, delays and costs than traditional bond markets.

Many financial services firms are continually in the bond markets since many are cash heavy business that need to have near-cash equivalent reserves available for quick payouts and then other money that can be used to hedge a bond portfolio of loans and other debt instruments. This is still a fairly new concept to many legacy institutions, but it’s a boon for smaller banks and credit unions that can shop a much bigger marketplace to build and maintain their bond portfolios.

The company makes its money on trading commissions, so the more buy and selling on its site, the better. Now that it has made its mark in the U.S., MKTX is expanding around the globe into other bond markets.

Unfortunately, bond trading has been lighter than usual, which hurts revenue and earnings. The stock has lost 31% YTD and it’s a good idea to steer clear until the stock stabilizes at this point. It’s still pricey even after this correction and that’s why it’s on our stocks to sell list.

Stocks to Sell: RPM International (RPM)

Source: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Since 1947, RPM has made coatings, sealants and various building solutions for commercial and residential construction as well as products for other industries. And an expanding economy as well as a long-term infrastructure spending plan are great news for its businesses.

However, a global supply chain shortage makes all this opportunity take a back seat to delivery and supply issues. Until these issues are behind and we get a clearer idea of where we stand on infrastructure spending it’s likely the stock will tread water, at best. And there are plenty of stocks that will do better than that out there.

RPM stock is down more than 1.5% YTD and it has a 1.8% dividend. That’s not bad, but it’s not worth buying here.

On the date of publication, Louis Navellier has no positions in stocks in this article. Louis Navellier did not have (either directly or indirectly) any other positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Louis Navellier, who has been called “one of the most important money managers of our time,” has broken the silence in this shocking “tell all” video… exposing one of the most shocking events in our country’s history… and the one move every American needs to make today.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 7 F-Rated Stocks to Sell Before We Reach Christmas appeared first on InvestorPlace.