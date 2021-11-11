The TikTok signal that went viral and saved a woman from being kidnapped
The sign was first introduced last year by the Canadian Women Foundation and was created to be used when a person needs to discreetly ask for help or show they are in danger.
By Fernanda Orendain
Social networks are not only a platform where people share photos and videos of their life, it is also a good business tool and an excellent way to viralize information that saves the life of someone in danger. This is the case of a 16-year-old girl who was rescued in North Carolina after making a TikTok signal, which went viral on networks. Know the details.
According to the BBC, Nevaeh Lanace was reported missing by her parents in Asheville, North Carolina. After days missing, a man called 911 to indicate that a young woman "appeared to be in danger" aboard a Toyota car. The officers immediately sent units to stop the vehicle and were able to save her.
Police told CNN affiliate WYMT that the teen had learned the signal on TikTok. The person who called 911 remained behind the vehicle for several kilometers relaying information to the police who were able to rescue the teenager.
Nevaeh was inside a car driven by James Herbert Brick, 61, who has already been arrested and faces charges of illegal incarceration and possession of material showing the sexual performance of minors, police said in a statement.
How is the signal?
This consists of raising the hand, showing the palm with the thumb extended, then putting the thumb in the palm and lowering the fingers over it, as if to catch the thumb.
Help signal
Different users of Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok continue to create content of the signal so that more people can get to know it and use it in a dangerous situation , or even know what to do if you see a person doing it.