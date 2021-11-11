The TikTok signal that went viral and saved a woman from being kidnapped

By Fernanda Orendain

Social networks are not only a platform where people share photos and videos of their life, it is also a good business tool and an excellent way to viralize information that saves the life of someone in danger. This is the case of a 16-year-old girl who was rescued in North Carolina after making a TikTok signal, which went viral on networks. Know the details.

According to the BBC, Nevaeh Lanace was reported missing by her parents in Asheville, North Carolina. After days missing, a man called 911 to indicate that a young woman "appeared to be in danger" aboard a Toyota car. The officers immediately sent units to stop the vehicle and were able to save her.

Police told CNN affiliate WYMT that the teen had learned the signal on TikTok. The person who called 911 remained behind the vehicle for several kilometers relaying information to the police who were able to rescue the teenager.

Nevaeh was inside a car driven by James Herbert Brick, 61, who has already been arrested and faces charges of illegal incarceration and possession of material showing the sexual performance of minors, police said in a statement.

How is the signal?

The sign was first introduced last year by the Canadian Women Foundation and was created to be used when a person needs to discreetly ask for help or show they are in danger .

This consists of raising the hand, showing the palm with the thumb extended, then putting the thumb in the palm and lowering the fingers over it, as if to catch the thumb.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SIGNAL



Isolation can increase the risk of violence at home. Use this discrete gesture during a video call to show you need help:



1. Hold hand up with palm facing other person.

2. Tuck thumb into palm.

3. Fold fingers down over thumb. pic.twitter.com/gsIgSbXOmc - Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) August 24, 2021

Help signal

Different users of Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok continue to create content of the signal so that more people can get to know it and use it in a dangerous situation , or even know what to do if you see a person doing it.

A hand gesture that went viral on TikTok after the murder of Sarah Everard has helped save a missing 16 y / o in the US



The teenager was spotted in a car placing her thumb over her palm and closing her fist.



The signal discretely warns of domestic violence. pic.twitter.com/dqsOLON8f5 - Zora Suleman (@ZoraSuleman) November 7, 2021