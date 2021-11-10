Gyen Price Predictions: Where Will a Coinbase Listing Take the GYEN Crypto?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Gyen (CCC:GYEN-USD) is on the move today as news of it joining Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN ) has traders wondering about price predictions for the crypto.

Coinbase allowed Pro members to start adding the Gyen crypto to their accounts ahead of trading today. Gyen is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum (CCC: ETH-USD ) blockchain and backed by the Japanese Yen.

With the extra interest in Gyen today, let’s take a look at some recent price predictions.

Gyen Price Predictions

“Gyen has been showing a declining tendency so we believe that similar market segments were not very popular in the given period. Future price of the asset is predicted at $0.0082386101792282 (-7.013% ) after a year according to our prediction system.” — Gov Capital

Digitalcoin is a bit more positive with the website expecting Gyen to climb to .013 cents in 2021 and roughly 4 cents in 2028.

WalletInvestor also holds a bearish stance on Gyen with a one-year price forecast of .0084 cents, which is down from its current price.

Overall, it looks like investors might want to stay away from Gyen for the time being. While the Coinbase listing could see the crypto eventually gain momentum, there’s no denying that it’s a risky investment right now.

GYEN saw a major spike in price when trading started today but is down slightly over the last 24 hours as of Wednesday afternoon.

