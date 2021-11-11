Best Metaverse Penny Stocks To Buy Now? 5 To Watch In 2021

If you’re an active day trader, penny stocks are part of the lifeblood of the market. Any given day can produce at least a handful of names that ultimately experience explosive moves. Whether it’s 50%, 100%, or even 1,000%+, these are actual performance figures that traders have seen. Though not all penny stocks perform this way, the same sentiment holds true. If you know how to trade these stocks properly, there are plenty of ways to make a lot of money in very short order.

One of the hot topics of discussion in the stock market today has centered around this idea of the metaverse. That’s thanks to Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). The social media company announced it would be changing its name (and ticker symbol) to reflect a new, more significant picture directive for the company. What will be known as Meta, the “new Facebook,” will focus on bringing augmented reality, virtual reality, and digital experiences into the mainstream.

While you’ve got big names like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the bigger spotlight, this article will look at the “cheaper” end of the spectrum: penny stocks. These sub-$5 companies may be smaller, but they’ve gained some attention in the market thanks to current business models.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Super League Gaming Inc. ( NASDAQ:SLGG Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)

1. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA was a popular penny stock to watch during the height of the 2020 pandemic. The advertising tech and influencer marketing company. It’s coming off of a recent earnings update showing the company was able to beat sales estimates that Wall Street set for the IZEA. Furthermore, the company pointed out that “IZEA previously announced that July 2021 was the best July in company history for Managed Services bookings. The company has since added wins from both new and existing customers. Managed Services bookings for Q3 2021 to date have now exceeded all of Q3 2020.”

On the heels of this growth, some have pointed to IZEA for other reasons. One of the catalysts that some have pointed to is an older tweet from Cathy Hackl, who has a Twitter title of “Chief #Metaverse Officer & Strategist working w/ top brands on virtual worlds, fashion.” In the tweet, Hackl pointed out her inclusion in an AR influencers list. (See: “IZEA Launches World’s First Virtual Reality Influencer Network“).

In addition to this subtle tweet, you also can’t forget that the company announced the launch of its Virtual Reality Influencer network back in 2016. According to a statement from that PR, “The new network gives content creators the ability to produce highly-engaging virtual reality content for brands and agencies, and allows marketers to take their influencer and content marketing campaigns to the next level.”

With a budding interest in AR/VR experiences, could IZEA stock’s “old news” see some new life thanks to META?

2. Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures has been in and out of the retail trading spotlight over the last few months. Whether we’re talking about short squeeze penny stocks, TikTok competitors, or cryptocurrency, BBIG stock has been on the list. But have you thought about Vinco as one of the metaverse stocks to watch?

Recent interest has focused on the spinoff of Cryptyde, Inc., the company’s cryptocurrency company. The spin-off will see Cryptyde become a stand-alone Nasdaq-listed company under the ticker symbol TYDE. Of course, with things like Bitcoin surging, BBIG stock seems to have caught some sympathy momentum.

But with the growing attention from metaverse traders, Vinco could be in a much different spotlight. This comes as details continue to surface on connections with ZASH Global Media. Zash and Vinco have a plan of merger where the company will ultimately change its name to ZASH. There were further details on this deal laid out in an October 20 PR. The lineage of this is important if you’re new to Vinco because of how metaverse action could play a role.

Earlier this month, Hyperreal Digital, a metaverse entertainment company that makes “hyper-realistic digital humans,” announced a $7 million oversubscribed seed funding raise. This raise included financial from ZASH Global Media. With this seed funding, the metaverse term has begun buzzing around BBIG stock.

3. Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Super League is one of the metaverse stocks we’ve discussed recently. Just a few days ago, SLGG stock was trading under $3.50. Heading into the end of the week, shares have cracked the $4 level as investors continue warming up to the metaverse trend.

Helping to spur momentum further, Super League announced another key development that further extended its branding model. The company and Screenvision Media announced the launch of Super League Spotlight to showcase the best in-game action designed for an in-theater audience. Screenvision specializes in cinema and video advertising.

Nina Kammer, Head of National Sales for Super League, commented, “Screenvision partners have been able to access key audiences of gamers within live streams via Super League through ad-blocker-proof digital video inventory, and together, we can now provide brands with another scalable avenue to reach desirable audiences in a high-impact, immersive environment full of teens and young adults.”

This branding initiative comes shortly after Super League dove into the metaverse further. It announced the expansion of its global reach with users in Roblox and Minecraft and the recently acquired Bloxbiz advertising platform. Designed for metaverse environments, SuperLeague is focused on growing the Bloxbiz arm through brand engagement.

4. Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Like Super League, Meta Materials is another one of the penny stocks that has wrapped itself into this new list of metaverse stocks to watch. The exciting thing is that if you’ve been following MMAT stock before this month, you are likely more familiar with it for its exposure to green energy.

Meta has an omnichannel approach to capitalizing on multiple industries. These industries include automotive technology and solar power to 5G communications and, yes, augmented reality and optics. In particular, it’s the latter that has attracted the most recent attention on the penny stock. This week, Meta participates at the AWE USA event both yesterday and today.

“We are excited to showcase a range of practical applications that may be embedded into prescription lenses for AR eyewear…In collaboration with Covestro, we are able to offer, in a one-stop-shop, highly functional advanced materials and proprietary equipment for high-volume production.” George Palikaras, President and CEO

Something else of note is that Meta participates in a panel discussion, AR Eyewear Engineering Challenges and the Role Advanced Optical Materials Could Play. This panel features panelists from Stanford University, Microsoft / Hololens, Covestro, Facebook Reality Labs, and META, among other names.

5. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)

When looking for metaverse stocks to watch, you’ll likely find that esports or online gaming has a lot of cross-over. With that, the entire ecosystem from game development to content distribution could have some exposure to this new arena. Enthusiast Gaming isn’t your traditional esports company in the typical sense. It doesn’t solely focus on hosting tournaments or sponsoring single esports franchises.

Enthusiast has taken a multi-pronged approach to this emerging industry. Enthusiast has established a name for itself among the smaller companies in the space by taking advantage of an expanded userbase and deploying an acquisition approach. Its most recent acquisition of Addicting Games for $35 million has helped give the company a boost heading into the end of 2021. Focused on casual gaming, Enthusiast has continued this expansion via new game launches, more in-app purchase offerings, and deploying a social network for gamers, Project GG.

Following a blockbuster earnings report this week, EGLX stock has climbed higher. Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming, explained, “Ongoing momentum in direct sales, the acquisition of Addicting Games, and the renewal and addition of key partners continues to power revenue and gross profit numbers that demonstrate the strength of our strategy.”

With network-building, virtual community development, and digital payment platforms as a critical focus of metaverse traders, EGLX may have found itself in a few cross-hairs.

Thanks to the hype surrounding all things metaverse, there’s no shortage of speculative trading. The thing you’ve got to remember is that this is still newer to the mainstream audience. With that can come a lot of noise. As this could become the case, it’s always important to dig deeper into the details to determine if what you hear on social media is hype or has some truth to it.