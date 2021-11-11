Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Disney + did not meet new subscriber estimates during its last quarter

The platform only added 2.1 million subscribers in its last quarter of the year.

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Through its earnings report for the last fiscal quarter, Disney disclosed that it did not meet the estimates of new subscribers to its streaming service Disney + .

Mika Baumeister vía Unsplash

The platform only added 2.1 million subscribers in its last quarter of the year, this makes a total of 118.1 million subscribers compared to 116 million the previous quarter.

According to Forbes , these results did not meet Wall Street estimates whose expectations were that the number of subscribers would reach 126.19 million.

Bob Chapek, CEO of the company, explained that the growth of the streaming platform was hit by "some headwinds." Similarly, the firm's objectives continue to be to reach a figure between 230 and 260 subscribers by 2024.

On the other hand, it was reported that the company did not comply with the estimates of the analysts in terms of quarterly revenue, since it obtained 18.530 million dollars in this period, while it was expected that they were 18.790 million dollars.

