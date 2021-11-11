5 gadgets that you can buy on Amazon this Good End 2021

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Gadgets are the items that are most sought after and acquired during large sales such as the Good End. That is why we share a list with some of the most sought after and purchased, there are various gadgets for all needs.

This smartwatch is designed to monitor more than 100 sports. It has GPS / GLONASS, an AMOLED screen and a 455 mAh battery that can last up to two weeks. It has an accelerometer, gyroscope, optical barometer, geomagnetic heart rate and ambient light.

If you like to exercise and keep a precise control of your progress through certain measures, this scale is for you. It measures ten parameters: weight, muscle mass, bone mass, basal metabolism, BMI, amount of water, visceral fat, fat percentage, figure and body score. It also has a sensor that helps you measure how well you balance. You can also use it as a kitchen scale. It has a Bluetooth 5.0 low energy connection, which will allow you to keep your record from your smartphone with the Mi Fit app.

If you like being able to play anywhere and keep your Xbox One safe, here is the ideal case. Otterbox promises to protect your games with this case, as well as allowing you to play wherever you go, have the console experience in the palm of your hand. This case has interchangeable batteries so you can play without interruptions, it is easy to grip, it includes a protective carrying case that becomes a mobile command center and thanks to which you can bring the Xbox experience to your smartphone.

Get the most out of your high-speed fiber connection with the WiFi booster / repeater. It will allow you a transfer of up to 300Mbps. If your house is large, this amplifier will allow you to achieve a stable connection with simultaneous support for up to 24 devices. On your smartphone you can receive notifications of the quality of your network, depending on its location in your home.

The robot vacuum cleaner of this Spanish brand sweeps, vacuums, mops and scrubs the floor. Its BestFriend Care system with two interchangeable brushes prevents tangles. It has a special rubber brush to remove animal hair in difficult places such as carpets and a dual-material brush for all types of surfaces and dirt. It also features iTech Space technology for smart and orderly navigation with proximity, crash and crash sensors.

What do you think of these various gadgets? What others will you buy in this Good End?

