Rivian, Amazon's electric car maker, had the biggest debut of the year on Wall Street and they already call it 'the new Tesla'

Electric vehicle maker Rivian , backed by Jeff Bezos ' Amazon , posted the best debut of the year on Wall Street . Yesterday, Wednesday, the company's shares opened with a rise of almost 30% , after launching its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq in New York . Thus, the now rival of Tesla reached a market valuation of almost 100 billion dollars , a figure that makes it the second most valuable automobile in the United States, above Ford and General Motors (GM) .

On Tuesday night, Rivian set the introductory price of its shares at $ 78 (about 1,600 Mexican pesos), which is higher than the $ 57 to $ 62 they considered 10 days ago. Faced with strong demand, that same day the company announced that it would increase the number of shares issued.

During its premiere on Wall Street , the value of Rivian 's shares increased by 29% . At the close of its first day, the company ended with a price of $ 100.73 per share and a market capitalization of $ 99 billion .

According to a Nasdaq statement , the company succeeded "by raising 12 billion [dollars] and setting the record for the largest Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the United States in 2021 and the seventh-largest IPO in the US to date. the date " .

The company that makes electric trucks for Amazon starred in one of the largest IPOs in the history of the US stock market. On its first day, Rivian beat the market value of GM ($ 86.3 billion) and Ford ($ 78.2 billion). It's the highest debut since Chinese giant Alibaba hit Wall Street in 2014.

Rivian is just getting started

Rivian's EV market share is small, compared to Tesla's 17% by Elon Musk , or 12% by NIO , one of China's leading electric car factories. Last September Rivier introduced its first electric pickup trucks , ahead of Tesla , which continues to postpone the launch of its long-awaited Cybertruck .

Based in Irvine, California, Rivian was founded in 2009 by Robert Scaringe , also known as RJ Scaringe . He currently has a relatively minor stake in the company he created, as he raised capital from outside investors on several occasions. Even on one occasion the founder was forced to mortgage his house to finance the factory.

Beginning with today's IPO, 8.2 million shares of Rivian's equity will go to fund Forever, our philanthropic mission to support high-impact climate initiatives and preserve critical biodiversity. - Rivian (@Rivian) November 10, 2021

Currently, Amazon owns 22% of Rivian and has placed an order for 100,000 delivery trucks by 2030. For its part, Ford has a 14% stake , so, although it was surpassed by the newcomer, in the end it also reaps profits . Fund manager TRowe is another majority shareholder in the company, with 19% of the shares .

Despite this, specialists estimate that if Rivian reaches all its production goals, Scaringe's equity could reach $ 14 billion . Such a fortune would place him among the 160 richest people in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Is Rivian 'the new Tesla'?

This Wednesday, Rivian shares reached a price of $ 124.22 around 12:35, CDMX time. This represents an additional 23% increase compared to yesterday's closing price.

Experts forecast exponential growth for the firm, which is projected as the next big player in an industry dominated by Tesla .

“The about $ 100 billion valuation reflects the booming outlook for electric vehicles. Industry volumes are projected to increase at least 12 times by the end of the decade. Tesla has shown that it is possible to achieve record profit margins of 30%. Rivian has the advantage of having a broader target market, reputable partners and a democratized offering , ”Ben Laidler, global markets strategist at eToro, explained to Investing.com .

"The race to be the next Tesla is on and every time there is a greater push in the bags," said Laidler.

It seems that the eternal battle between Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos will go from space to the streets.