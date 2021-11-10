Stellar Lumens Price Predictions: Where Can the Crypto Craze Take the XLM Crypto?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Among the cryptocurrencies making hay in the market today is Stellar Lumens (CCC: XLM-USD ). At the time of writing, XLM crypto is up approximately 3% over the past 24 hours. However, it’s not necessarily where this cryptocurrency has come from that has investors excited. Rather, crypto investors are increasingly turning to expert Stellar Lumens price predictions to see what the future may hold for XLM.

There’s a reason to be excited about Stellar Lumens right now. From a technical standpoint, a number of publications have pointed out reasons why. It appears XLM could be on the verge of a breakout. At least, according to what experts see with this chart. If bullish conditions persist, some experts are predicting near-term upside as high as 85% for XLM.

Now, an 85% move in any asset class is worth considering. In the crypto world, that may be par for the course. We’ve seen how far various cryptocurrencies have run in recent years.

However, given how the crypto market is maturing, investors are always on the lookout for the next breakout case.

Let’s dive into why nearly all the experts remain bullish on XLM right now.

Stellar Lumens Price Predictions

For context, XLM currently trades at 41 cents per token, at the time of writing.

As mentioned, FxStreet suggests XLM could have upside of 85% or be worth around 75 cents as a near-term target.

Additionally, WalletInvestor predicts XLM could hit 61 cents in one year and $1.55 in five years.

Finally, Capital.com provides a range of price predictions, between 59 cents and 73 cents in 2022, in line with other price predictions.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

