This is the first BMW gaming chair

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The BMW Welt museum became the center of the eSports industry, as they made the first “BMW eSports Boost” . In a series of talks and debates, participants from around the world gave their point of view, as well as discussing some surprising trends about the future of this discipline. One of the elements that attracted the most attention was “The Rival Rig”, it is the first product of the virtual technology factory RIVALWORKS .

BMW Esports Boost

Among the outstanding features of “The Rival Rig” are the “Microclimatic Control System” and the “Adaptive Seat” . As well as the interaction controlled by means of Artificial Intelligence (AI) between the integrated sensors, the air pads and the electromechanical actuators ensure that the entire platform is fully focused on the gamers.

"Working on a project like this is a unique opportunity for a designer, since we were able to play to the extreme in terms of technology" shared Holger Hampf, President of Designworks.

“Today the eyes of the Esports community were on the BMW museum

Welt and at our Esports Boost festival " stated Stefan Ponikva, Vice President of Experience for the BMW Brand.

BMW engineers came up with the innovative term for this multifunctional video game hardware, supported by the BMW Group's innovation research, Designworks. They focused on "Video Game Performance", "Player Health" and "Open Source". The result they came up with was “The Rival Rig,” which provides many unique features to support player performance, while at the same time integrating health aspects. Likewise, this product is designed as an open platform, which, in the future, will incorporate ideas and stimuli from the community; as well as video game platforms and third-party hardware and software providers, according to the company's statement.

In his talk, Christopher Hana from “The eSports Observer” highlighted the characteristics of eSports as part of the culture of video games. In the “Advertising for a community that hates advertising” debate, participants learned about the golden rules for advertising in an eSports and video game environment.

At "Boost your eSports," speakers discussed the growth trends and relevance of mobile eSports, virtual influencers, and virtual reality in eSports and video games. In addition, the importance of mainstream media such as 2sports.com as drivers of the growth of eSports was emphasized. Experts identified Riot Games' “Valorant” shooter as the title with the highest development potential, which was confirmed by the involvement of BMW.

Image: BMW Esports Boost

"Expanding the limits of human capabilities"

Holger Hampf, President of Designworks, said "What we wanted to achieve was a video game equipment design that takes both technology and aesthetics in this area to the next level."

"Our goal was to create the most comfortable seating situation, hand position and head movement, allowing the player to enter completely and experience for himself a feeling of weightlessness" added.

Hampf ensures that inspiration is sought in areas where human beings must make decisions in a matter of seconds, therefore, its design was influenced by the elements of spaceships and Formula 1 vehicles.

“If you think about the design of a spacecraft and manned space flights, you understand that astronauts must operate very complex systems and that they must make decisions extremely quickly; often beyond what we know as "normal human capabilities" said.

The expert explained that in this case, they made the same observations in Formula 1, where the physical capabilities of the pilots are developed at an extreme level, they applied their learnings from these areas in a new scenario, down to a microscopic level. "This project was really millimeters more than centimeters."

Hampf assured that they developed the video game equipment in a very close way with the players, since only if you understand the physical capacities of a potential user, their height, weight, length of their arms, the size of their hands, you can create a design that allow the player to fully immerse himself in the digital world.

“The main design choices we made for the team were influenced by the aesthetics normally found in video games. These visual worlds also influenced the environment we wanted to create: the video game equipment can reflect what is happening at the same moment in a video game, using LED lighting effects that use the entire spectrum of light - from relaxing environments to activity scenes with lots of lighting "

This means that the design of the video game team not only has the player but also the audience in mind.