The Good End comes more digital than ever, your business cannot be left behind

Buen Fin vía Facebook

“El Buen Fin 2021” , which will take place from November 10 to 16, is coming up. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the learning curve of business in Mexico and in the world. These months allowed us to better understand consumer behavior in a "new normal", helping us adjust as entrepreneurs and small business owners.

In an environment of moderate economic recovery and greater consumer confidence, competition for seasonal sales this year will be intense. Unlike 2020, this time all competitors understand the name of the game: online sales, supported through all possible channels. GoDaddy recently conducted its 2021 Entrepreneurship Survey , where we learned about the experience of Mexican entrepreneurs this year, so we want to share some recommendations on digital strategies that can help make a difference for your business this sales season.

The best digital strategy is the sum of all digital strategies

Despite the challenges faced by both entrepreneurs and consumers last year, “El Buen Fin” 2020 reported MXN $ 36 billion in e-commerce sales according to the Mexican Online Sales Association (AMVO), which adds up to more 15% of total sales. In this year's edition, the high expectations continue. For this reason, companies looking to get a piece of the cake during this shopping season will need to develop a competitive digital strategy.

When starting out, many entrepreneurs wonder if they should focus on selling through social media, marketplaces , or on their own websites. The good news is that you don't have to are complementary strategies; A digital strategy that combines several of these sales options can help you reach more customers. AMVO data indicates that 61% of consumers first inquire about the products that interest them in Internet search engines, which can direct them to both company websites and marketplaces that have the product. While a marketplace works like a virtual supermarket with a large sample of products, through their own online store, small business owners and entrepreneurs can personalize the customer experience, create greater brand recognition and differentiate themselves from the competition. , thanks to the high level of personalization that having their own website gives them. Both complement each other.

Data from the GoDaddy Entrepreneurship Survey 2021 shows that brands and businesses are increasingly implementing different digital marketing strategies during the pandemic, a tactic now used by 69% of entrepreneurs. There are different approaches that individually offer many benefits and are very attractive, whether they use marketplaces , social networks, web pages or online stores; the best strategy is the one that integrates the most options, offering consumers everything in one place.

Additionally, the GoDaddy survey found that 50% of respondents used online sales to help offset losses caused by lockdown due to the pandemic, and 32% of respondents reported reaching new niche markets for their products through digitization. However, variation in strategy can lead to different results: while the majority of business owners are using social media (87%) and WhatsApp (84%) to communicate with customers, it is also true that a strategy Based only on social media platforms you may encounter significant limitations regarding the availability of information, the complete description of the products and the customization options.

Make the shopping experience more flexible for your customers

One of the best ways to give your customers more flexibility is to jump digital so they have the option to purchase their items from the comfort of their home. It is always useful to put yourself in the shoes of your customers and think about what would be the best possible shopping experience. Do you remember your reaction the last time you tried to buy something online and the page did not allow you to see all the options, or did not accept the payment method you were planning to use? It is likely that that moment of frustration caused the abandonment of the purchase.

Flexibility is key to avoiding customers having to go through a similar experience. If you have an online presence for your business on multiple platforms, such as different social media channels, make sure your customers can always return to your website, where they will find an online store with a complete gallery and information on all the most popular products. beyond the most popular options shown on social networks or marketplaces .

An easy-to-use website builder can help entrepreneurs create this user experience themselves, integrating an elegant online store equipped to display thousands of products with several images for each one, guaranteeing digital payment with the main credit cards. credit, as well as methods such as Mercado Pago and PayPal Apple Pay. The more options you can offer your customers, the better experience they will have with your brand.

Maximize your visibility and reach

Finally, it is important to consider the visibility of your business through search engine optimization (SEO) . This can be achieved through digital marketing tools such as Google My Business and others that are compatible with search engines such as Yahoo or Bing. But it is useful to complement the use of these tools with a content creator that enables creative and high-quality content for social networks, and even email marketing campaigns. A great and practical way to "check off" all of these points is by using a digital marketing suite that offers an integrated suite of marketing tools to connect with customers. takes us step by step.

At GoDaddy, we strive to provide Mexican entrepreneurs and small business owners with supportive advice and a comprehensive set of online tools that are easy to use and affordable so they can take full advantage of today's fast-paced digital environment.