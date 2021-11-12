Bear of the Day: Beyond Meat (BYND)

For several months, today’s Bear of the Day was one of the hottest stocks on Wall Street. Everybody was talking about how it was going to revolutionize the industry. In the future, that may still be true. However, right now, earnings are moving in the wrong direction. One way to figure that out is by looking at our Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank helps find stocks with the strongest earnings trends. Stocks which are not in the good graces of the Zacks Rank have earnings which are moving in the opposite direction, to the downside.

- Zacks

Today’s Bear of the Day is a stock with earnings currently moving in the wrong direction. I’m talking about Beyond Meat BYND. Beyond Meat, Inc., a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks. The company sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience store, natural retailer channels, restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools, as well as through an e-commerce site.

Currently, Beyond Meat is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). The reason for the unfavorable rank is the series of negative earnings estimate revisions coming from analysts. Over the last thirty day, four analysts have cut their earnings estimates for the current year while five have done so for next year. The bearish moves have dropped the Zacks Consensus Estimates for Beyond Meat’s current year from a $1.17-per-share loss to a $1.52 loss. Next year’s number is off from a 54-cent loss to 99-cents.

Beyond Meat has a history of disappointing earnings reports. Over the last year, Beyond Meat has missed earnings by an average of 21-cents. Last quarter’s 87-cent loss was 46 cents worse-than-expected.

That being said, Beyond Meat still has very strong growth in both EPS and revenues. Next year, earnings are expected to grow 34.9%. Revenue growth is more impressive though, with current year growth at 23.13% and next year at 44.87% growth.

The Food – Meat Products industry is in the Top 12% of our Zacks Industry Rank. Several other names in the industry are in the good graces of our Zacks Rank. Stocks like Sanderson Farms SAFM and Tyson Foods TSN are both currently Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks.

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential

In the past few years, many popular platforms and like Uber and Airbnb finally made their way to the public markets. But the biggest paydays came from lesser-known names.

For example, electric carmaker X Peng shot up +299.4% in just 2 months. Think of it this way…

If you had put $5,000 into XPEV at its IPO in September 2020, you could have cashed out with $19,970 in November.

With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year’s lineup could be even more lucrative.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.