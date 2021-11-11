HBAR Crypto News: Hedera Hashgraph’s New Grant Promises to Transform How You Invest

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

This morning, the Hedera Hashgraph (CCC: HBAR-USD ) network is taking a big step in making DeFi investing easier than ever. Hedera is teaming up with Aktio (CCC:AKTIO-USD) on the first DeFi application on its network. Furthermore, it is promising a very compelling product for its users. As it will allow users to use predictive mathematics to invest in digital currency on the network, the HBAR crypto news is stoking the flames of bullishness.

The Hedera network, backed by the HBAR Foundation, is looking to put the most robust products into its ecosystem. It is achieving this goal through the use of grants. Today, it’s putting those funds to use with a heavy-hitting first product. Aktio is the lucky recipient of an HBAR Foundation grant, as the two parties are announcing today. Notably, Aktio will be bringing the network its first-ever DeFi app using the funds. In return, Hedera Hashgraph will be providing organizational support in addition to the cash injection.

Aktio is a DeFi project out of Ireland. It seeks to usher in a new generation of finance by bringing management services to the blockchain. However, it also plans to do this by managing funds with the help of automated investing.

HBAR Crypto News: Aktio Brings Algorithmic Fund Management to HBAR

Using the incoming Aktio app, users can have their funds managed by a series of predictive algorithms. The result is a largely hands-off approach to investing in digital assets. This model of fund management will really resonate with a few demographics. For one, those with a lot of assets to manage will gravitate toward it as a means of lightening the load of moving funds around. Meanwhile, it will also appeal to investors whose knowledge of digital currency might not stretch too far. Using this algorithmic investing style, they don’t necessarily need all of the know-how to make passive income from crypto.

In addition to this groundbreaking new crypto-investing tool, the partnership will also help Aktio roll out its Wealth Card. The Wealth Card will allow users to directly pay for goods and services with their assets from the app. According to the release, the card is already internationally recognized as a valid payment card.

The two forces are joining together not just because they both have interests in pushing the DeFi space. As a completely carbon-negative blockchain network, Hedera is an appealing choice to eco-conscious Aktio. Additionally, Aktio CEO Gael Itier praises Hedera’s hashgraph consensus mechanism; he says it is “a more time-, cost- and energy-efficient mechanism to approve transactions than proof-of-work blockchains.” Of course, that makes it a no-brainer choice to set up shop for its product.

As of right now, the network plans to roll the Dapp out by the end of the year. The Wealth Card will be the last incoming facet of the partnership, rolling out in the months following.

