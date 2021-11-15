Learning a New Language Can Help You in Business

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The business world is flat. We live in a connected world, and if you're going to scale your business, at some point you're going to have to look beyond borders. That's just one of the reasons why learning a new language is so valuable for entrepreneurs. But aside from the obvious business perks, learning a new language can also make traveling easier and give you cognitive benefits as well.

Babbel

If you want to learn a new language or give someone a thoughtful gift this holiday season, now is a great time to take advantage of a limited-time deal on Babbel Language Learning. Get it for just $199 (reg. $499).

With more than 10 million users worldwide, Babbel is the world's top-grossing language learning app, the company says. It has earned 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store, 4.6 stars on the App Store, and has earned rave reviews from the likes of The Next Web and PC Mag, which writes, “Babbel exceeds expectations, delivering high-quality, self-paced courses in 14 languages.” For a limited time, you can get lifetime access to all 14 languages in the Babbel learning library for just $199.

Babbel was developed by more than 100 expert linguists and designed to help anyone learn a new language quickly. After just a month, you'll be able to discuss practical topics like transportation, dining, shopping, and more. Babbel's bite-sized curriculum gives you 10-15 minute lessons that fit into your schedule with ease, while advanced tools like speech recognition technology help to keep your pronunciation on point. Plus, you'll get personalized review sessions to reinforce your learning and you can study whenever you want with device syncing and offline mode.

Current languages include Spanish, German, Italian, French, Portuguese, Swedish, Turkish, Dutch, Polish, Indonesian, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, and English.

What are you waiting for? Grab a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning while it's just $199 (reg. $499) for a limited time.

