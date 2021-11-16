Get an Early Black Friday Deal on This Portable Monitor

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Remote work is here to stay and to succeed in the new normal, you need technology that is flexible, simple, and collaborative. You also need a great pair of pajama pants.

Uperfect Monitor

Whether you like to move workspaces around your home or you prefer to work at coffee shops or libraries, it's useful to have an extra monitor to help you be as efficient as possible. That's why a UPERFECT 15.6" Portable Monitor is so valuable for entrepreneurs who are always juggling a lot of responsibilities. It's available for an early Black Friday Price of just $204.99. That's 6 percent off the $219 retail price.

Designed to work with your phone, this 15.6" portable monitor delivers stunning FHD 1920x1080p resolution with extraordinary color reproduction, making it as suitable for streaming your favorite movie as it is for working on a new design mockup. The LCD HDR screen ensures zero distortion and sharp image quality wherever you bring it and the low blue light emission helps prevent eye strain and vision damage if you're using your monitor for an extended period.

Plus, you don't need anything else to use it. It comes with built-in quad speakers and has USB Type-C, mini HD, PD, and micro USB ports to connect to just about any device in your arsenal. The USB 3.1 protocol even allows you to charge your phone while using the monitor.

If you're working with a group, the 178º IPS full view angle makes it easy for multiple people in a small space to see the screen and you can easily adjust between portrait and landscape modes depending on your needs.

Find out why the UPERFECT has earned 4.2 stars on Amazon. For a limited time, you can get the UPERFECT 15.6" Portable Monitor for an early Black Friday Price of just $204.99 (reg. $219).

