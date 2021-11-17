Make 2022 the Year You Finally Learn to Code

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

With the rapid development and integration of technology into just about everything we do in business, it's no surprise that some of the most valuable skills you can learn these days revolve around coding. From web development and data science to machine learning, roboinvesting, and much more, code is all around us in all aspects of our businesses.

ThisisEngineering RAEng/Unsplash

If you're an entrepreneur, it's time you learn to code. And The 2022 All-in-One Learn to Code Certification Bundle might be the perfect resource. For a limited time, it's on sale for just $44.99 (reg. $3,000).

This extensive bundle includes 15 courses on some of today's most important coding topics. You'll learn from expert instructors like Rob Merrill (4.5/5 instructor rating), Juan Galvan (4.4/5 rating), John Bura (4.2/5 rating), and more. The comprehensive bundle is designed to give you a wide-ranging education, touching on topics like web development, cloud management, data science, and even emerging technologies like NFTs.

At the start of the bundle, you'll get into JavaScript, the most popular and in-demand programming language on the planet today. You'll amplify your web development skills by learning HTML and CSS, delving into full stack development, and eventually broadening your skills to app development with tools like Ruby on Rails and Swift 5.5. In addition to web development, you'll learn how to manage and query data like a pro using tools like MySQL and Python.

Eventually, you'll build towards more unique skills like creating your first DApp on Ethereum, creating your first NFT, developing a Google Chrome Extension, and more. By the end of the courses, you'll have a comprehensive coding education that can help you in all aspects of your business. Start your coding journey today. Grab The 2022 All-in-One Learn to Code Certification Bundle while it's on sale for just $44.99. That's less than $3 per course.

