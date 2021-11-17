Get Lifetime Access to Two Top Online Learning Resources

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

They say you should learn something new every day. For entrepreneurs, making a commitment to lifelong learning is even more important than the average person. Technology evolves, businesses change, new competitors emerge — making sure you're always staying on the cutting edge is one of the best ways to protect your business and ensure your continued growth.

StackCommerce

But how do you find the time to learn new skills when you're running a business? You don't have to go to night classes or spend absurd amounts of money to do it thanks to the internet. And for a limited time, you can get two amazing online learning resources for a single price when you get the Stone River eLearning + StackSkills Unlimited Lifetime Membership Bundle. It's on sale for just $89 (reg. $12,995).

Stone River eLearning gives you lifetime access to more than 800 courses and 4,800 hours of online learning, covering programming, web design, game app creation, 3D animation, and much, much more. With courses on popular coding languages like Python and Java, as well as unlimited access to free certification exams, personal learning guides, and ebooks, Stone River eLearning gives you an outstanding resource to learn some of today's (and tomorrow's) most important technologies.

With StackSkills Unlimited, you'll be able to take your skills even further and into more categories than just tech and coding. StackSkills Unlimited offers more than 1,000 courses covering a wide range of topics from IT and programming to graphic design, finance, business, marketing, and much more. Every month, 50 new courses are added from some of the web's top instructors and you'll always have easy-to-use progress tracking to take better control over your learning. StackSkills Unlimited has earned rave reviews from the likes of Engadget, PCWorld, and PCMag, and has earned 4.5 stars on Trustpilot.

Invest in your continued learning. For a limited time, you can get the Stone River eLearning + StackSkills Unlimited Lifetime Membership Bundle for just $89 (reg. $12,995).

Prices are subject to change.