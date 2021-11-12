Shell (RDS.A) Signs MoU to Explore Green Hydrogen Opportunities

Royal Dutch Shell plc ( RDS.A ) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Norsk Hydro to explore opportunities to produce green hydrogen from renewable electricity.

The move came as part of the companies' plans to decarbonize their operations, and supply heavy industries and transport customers. Green hydrogen is produced by electrolysis, using renewable power to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. Notably, the low-carbon gas is known to decarbonize emission-intensive industry and transport sectors, which are dependent on fossil fuels.

Per the MoU, Shell and Norsk Hydro will produce and supply green hydrogen in hubs focused around their businesses. The companies will also seek to identify opportunities for producing and supplying renewable hydrogen to the broader market from Europe-based locations, aiming to expand into other locations over time.

With green hydrogen, Norsk Hydro could further reduce the footprint of its low-carbon aluminum as its production is highly energy-intensive. Using renewable hydrogen for heating purposes in aluminum production will help Norsk Hydro progress toward its global commitment of reducing carbon emissions by 30% by 2030.

Green hydrogen can be produced in locations where both parties have relatively high gas consumption and opportunities to deliver to a third-party market, such as refineries or other process industries, which already use hydrogen.

Hydrogen is crucial to make faster progress toward a net-zero emission future. Shell and Norsk Hydro aim to establish integrated hydrogen value chains and a strong global market for green hydrogen by utilizing their strengths and capabilities. The companies will spend the coming nine months exploring the opportunities for the partnership.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Shell is one of the primary oil majors — a group of big energy multinationals based in the United States and Europe. The company is fully integrated, as it participates in every aspect related to energy, from oil production to refining and marketing.

Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 15.8% compared with the industry's 14.1% growth.

