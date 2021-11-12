GrowGeneration (GRWG) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Up

GrowGeneration Corp. GRWG reported third-quarter 2021 earnings per share of 7 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9 cents per share. The bottom line improved 17% year over year.

GrowGeneration generated record revenues of $116 million in third-quarter 2021, which surged 111% year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $115 million. Comparable Store sales in the quarter rose 16% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.

E-commerce revenues, including Agron revenues, in the quarter were $10.5 million compared with $3.9 million in the last-year quarter. Private label and proprietary products contributed around 8.7% to overall sales in the third quarter compared with 2.1% in the prior-year quarter.

Store operating costs were $15 million compared with $5 million witnessed in the prior-year quarter. Gross profit soared 127% year over year to $34 million, driven by higher revenues. Gross profit margin was 29.4% in the third quarter, up 290 basis points year over year. Adjusted EBITDA was $10.8 million in the reported quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s tally of $6.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 9.3% compared with 12% in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Performance

At the end of the third quarter, GrowGeneration had cash and cash equivalents of $63 million and $30 million of marketable securities that are mature and available for sale, if needed. Long-term debt was $92 million as of Sep 30, 2021, down from $158 million as of Dec 31, 2020.

2021 Guidance

The company now expects revenue guidance for 2021 in between $435 and $440 million. Full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance has been updated in the range of $41-$43 million.

GrowGeneration’s online marketplace, including Agron is on track to reach $35 million of revenues for the current year. The company opened two locations in Los Angeles and expects to open 15 to 20 locations in the next year.

Price Performance

In the past year, GrowGeneration’s shares have lost 11.5% as against the industry’s rally of 45%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

