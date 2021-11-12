Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 12th:

QCRHoldings, Inc. QCRH: This bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

QCR Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

QCR’s shares gained 11.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

QCR Holdings, Inc. Price

InfineonTechnologies AG IFNNY: This developer and manufacturer of semiconductors and related system solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Infineon Technologies AG Price and Consensus

Infineon’s shares gained 15.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Infineon Technologies AG Price

Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR: This supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price and Consensus

Builders FirstSource’s shares gained 19.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price

