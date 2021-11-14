UAE-Headquartered Business Setup Advisory Firm Creative Zone Sets Up A Base In Qatar

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The UAE-headquartered business setup advisory firm Creative Zone has expanded its services into Qatar, with the move marking the company’s continued efforts to expand into the Middle East market.

Shutterstock

Creative Zone’s new base in Qatar comes after it recently set up a branch in Saudi Arabia, which serves as an indication of its positioning as one of the top company formation firms in the region, with its clients including Hyundai, LG, The Entertainer, Mumzworld, and more.

“We are seeing a massive rise in business enquiries for Qatar, and this increase in company set-up is also being driven by the multi-tiered investment opportunities in the country,” said CEO Lorenzo Jooris, in a statement. “These include opportunities linked with the FIFA 2022 World Cup, the North Field Expansion Gas Development Project, and the Qatar National Vision 2030. The ending of the Qatar boycott and the gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions have made the country significantly attractive for foreign investors and business owners.”

Lorenzo Jooris, CEO, Creative Zone

Launched in 2010 by Mahesh Dalamal and Steve Mayne, Creative Zone has been known for its initiatives to support aspiring entrepreneurs and SMEs in the UAE over the years, and it’s this standing in the market that the business hopes to capitalize on in the Qatari market.

“Companies both large and small are already looking at the benefits of setting up a business in Qatar and leveraging the lucrative opportunities the country has to offer,” Jooris noted. “What these companies need is a local partner and guide who can help them with the most appropriate entry method and support them with the administration that goes alongside company formation, like visa processing, jurisdiction advice, bank account opening, and other required NOCs and permits. With our presence in Qatar, we can now efficiently provide every crucial support to these companies, and in the process, back the government’s efforts in improving the country’s ease of doing business index.”

