10 Top Penny Stocks To Watch With Potential Biotech Catalysts This Week

Last week was mixed for the penny stocks and higher-priced ones alike. While there were plenty of trends to follow, some continued gaining steam heading into the middle of November. Sure, you’ve got things like metaverse stocks, short squeeze penny stocks, and your typical low float stocks to watch. Heading into this week, we’ll follow these trends, but you also can’t ignore traditional, industry trends including what’s going on in biotech specifically.

PennyStocks.com - PennyStocks

Why biotech? This is one of the “classic” industries fueled by speculation. Suppose you take a look at some of the biggest moving penny stocks in the last ten months. The vast majority were from companies exposed to health, wellness, medical devices, and the like. So does this mean all penny stocks with exposure to biotech end up breaking out big? No, however, since this industry is full of potential catalysts beyond traditional things like earnings. Phase trial updates, interim study details, and even industry presentations can become a big focus for traders and investors alike.

Today we’ll look at 10 penny stocks to watch this week and into the rest of this month that have potential catalysts to pay attention to. Thanks to significant updates last week from companies like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), and other leading biotechs, eyes are on this sector once again heading into Monday. With that, here are 10 to watch and some dates to know right now.

Penny Stocks To Watch This Week

Company Date CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:CBAY) November 14, 2021 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.(NASDAQ:PHAS) November 15, 2021 InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) November 15, 2021 Seelos Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:SEEL) November 16, 2021 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) November 17, 2021 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ:CRBP) November 18, 2021 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) November 18, 2021 Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) November 18, 2021 Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) November 19, 2021 MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) 4th Quarter, 2021

Penny Stocks To Watch On November 14:

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:CBAY)

As with all penny stocks on this list, CymaBay is developing unique treatments for unmet needs. In this case, the company specializes in therapies for liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead candidate, seladelpar, is its treatment for people with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). Seladelpar has received breakthrough therapy designation (U.S. FDA), PRIority MEdicines status (European Medicines Agency), and orphan drug status (the U.S. and Europe).

What To Watch With CBAY Stock This Week

This week CBAY stock kicks of a busy one for biotech stocks. It will host a Key Opinion Leader webinar on seladelpar for PBR after the close on November 15, at 4:30 pm EST. This latest presentation comes a few days after CymaBay reported Q3 results and a corporate update last week.

Summing up the company’s quarterly progress, Sujal Shah, President, and CEO of CymaBay, said, “We now have over 100 sites activated across over 20 countries in our global registration study, RESPONSE, and expect these efforts to continue and ultimately drive the completion of enrollment in the first half of 2022. We are excited to also share additional data from our prior studies in PBC at The Liver Meeting(R) 2021 that demonstrate improved benefit of seladelpar between one to two years of treatment and differentiation from other existing treatments in a population of patients with more advanced disease.”

Last week, analysts at Raymond James also updated some of their outlook on the company. The firm maintained a Strong Buy on the stock and boosted its price target from $12 to $14.

Penny Stocks To Watch On November 15:

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.(NASDAQ:PHAS)

This next company specializes in treatment development for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate, bentracimab, is in development as an antiplatelet therapy in significant bleeding and urgent surgery situations. Bentracimab has already received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA. Earlier this month, PhaseBio completed a Phase 2b trial in which bentracimab was investigated in healthy, older, and elderly subjects on dual antiplatelet therapy of ticagrelor and low-dose aspirin. Results demonstrated that all active treatment arms in both the Phase 2a and Phase 2b trials achieved immediate and sustained reversal of the antiplatelet effects of ticagrelor and was generally well-tolerated.

What To Watch With PHAS Stock This Week

This week PhaseBio will be in focus as it has a few things happening, both on November 15. First, its REVERSE-IT pivotal Phase 3 trial with bentracimab was accepted for presentation in a virtual Late-Breaking Science session at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2021. The company will also host an investor call on November 15 at 12:30 p.m. ET to discuss these results.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

While some companies will be in focus ahead of key data, others like InflaRx have other things to keep track of. The company specializes in therapies addressing inflammation. Its anti-C5a technology is an inflammatory mediator targeting a broad range of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

Late last month, InflaRx announced s positive data from the third cohort of patients in the Phase IIa open-label study with vilobelimab in Pyoderma Gangraenosum (PG). This helped send the stock higher heading into November. Dr. Korinna Pilz, Chief Clinical Development Officer of InflaRx, explained, “There is a need for better treatment options for this painful and debilitating condition. With the good safety profile and promising efficacy results we have seen in this trial, we will seek FDA guidance on next steps towards a pivotal program.”

Analysts at Raymond James responded in kind with an upgraded rating from Buy to Outperform and a price target set at $14.

What To Watch With IFRX Stock This Week

This week the company presents t a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 7th Annual Israel Conference. If IFRX stock is on your list, make sure to keep November 15 in mind. InflaRx’s presentation begins at 8 AM EST.

Penny Stocks To Watch On November 16:

Seelos Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:SEEL)

One of the biotech penny stocks we’ve followed this year is Seelos Therapeutics. It has gone through a fair share of ups and downs. But thanks to a growing interest in psychedelics and medical breakthroughs for neurological disease treatments, Seelos remains one of the penny stocks to watch. It’s also one of the top 10 holdings in the Horizons Psychedelic Stock Index ETF.

Seelos has a robust pipeline of treatment candidates addressing conditions including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Spinocerebellar ataxia, Sanfilippo syndrome, and Parkinson’s disease, among others.

What To Watch With SEEL Stock This Week

This week Seelos will participate in the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks, Idea Forum, 3rd Annual Neuro/Immunology Day on November 16. This presentation is one of several upcoming events that include Seelos. Later this month, Seelos will attend the 4th Annual ALS ONE Research Symposium, presenting details on its SLS-005 treatment candidate, November 30. The company will also participate in Benchmark’s Discovery One on One Investor Conference on December 2.

Penny Stocks To Watch On November 17:

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Like Seelos, ASLAN could be in focus later this week thanks to participation at an industry conference. The company has recently focused on furthering its ASLAN004 platform, ASLAN’s treatment candidate for atopic dermatitis. Earlier this year, the company reported positive top-line results from the double-blind placebo-controlled MAD trial of ASLAN004. It also achieved a “statistically significant improvement versus placebo” in the Intent to Treat population. With the first patient enrolment in the global Phase 2b trial of ASLAN004 expected this quarter, there’s plenty to watch for when it comes to ASLAN.

Other than ASLAN004, the company also plans to advance its ASLAN003 into clinical trials early next year. This is ASLAN’s candidate for treating n inflammatory bowel disease.

What To Watch With ASLN Stock This Week

This week CEO Dr. Carl Firth will participate at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on November 17. If ASLN stock is on your list, make sure to keep this date in mind.

Penny Stocks To Watch On November 18:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ:CRBP)

Heading into this week, Corbus Pharmaceuticals is already a likely focus, thanks to last week’s earnings update. The company reported year-over-year EPS growth posting a loss per share of 2 cents. This was significantly better than 2020’s Q3 EPS loss of 43 cents. The immunology company also discussed its execution strategy thanks to this more robust performance. This strategy includes advancing its Lenabasum, which is expected to have Phase 2 topline data in treating lupus patients reported this quarter. The company said it’s also working on gaining clarity from the FDA on the potential path forward in its dermatomyositis program.

What To Watch With CRBP Stock This Week

This week, Corbus could be in the spotlight, as is the case with the following few penny stocks on this list, thanks to the Jefferies Conference. Similar to ASLAN, the company presents this week during the latter half of the conference. If CRBP stock is on your radar right now, keep November 18 in mind.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Earlier this month, shares of CNCE stock were red hot. The big move came after Concert Pharmaceuticals announced that it agreed with BVF Partners L.P. and RA Capital Management to raise gross proceeds of $65 million. Furthermore, Concert said it could receive an additional $103 million upon the entire exercise of warrants issued in connection with the agreement.

Concert’s lead treatment, CTP-543, is in development for treating alopecia areata. A Phase 3 THRIVE-AA1 trial and Phase 3 THRIVE-AA2 trial are fully enrolled with topline data expected next year. So far, previous data has shown CTP-543 to have meaningful results. In the company’s corporate update last week, CEO Tung, Ph.D., explained, “We continue to believe that CTP-543, with its Breakthrough Therapy designation, has the potential to be a best-in-class compound to treat this challenging autoimmune disease and hope to make it available to patients as soon as possible.”

What To Watch With CNCE Stock This Week

Like others on this list of penny stocks, Concert will participate in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. This will follow on the heels of analyst action last week, which saw JMP Securities maintain its Market Outperform rating but cut its $17 price target to $10.

Verastem Inc.(NASDAQ:VSTM)

Specializing in cancer treatments, Verastem Oncology has been on the move over the last few sessions. In addition, if you look at the year-to-date trend, VSTM stock has maintained a steady uptrend in price as well. Since the start of 2021, the penny stock has climbed more than 40% so far.

Verastem’s VS-6766 has been one of the core focal points of the company. This is its candidate for blocking against tumor growth and proliferation. It’s currently in combination trials with Amgen’s (NASDAQ:AMGN) LUMAKRAS™ for non-small cell lung cancer patients as well as with Verastem’s defactinib in ovarian cancer.

What To Watch With VSTM Stock This Week

The Jefferies Conference is in the spotlight for Verastem this week. The company presents on November 18. So if VSTM stock is on your list, make sure to keep that in mind as a critical date heading into the second half of the week.

Penny Stocks To Watch On November 19:

Dermata Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:DRMA)

Rounding out the week, Dermata Therapeutics has an upcoming presentation to keep an eye on. The company develops treatments for medical and aesthetic skin conditions and has been in and out of the retail trading spotlight since its IPO on the Nasdaq in August. Most of the recent focus has been on Dermata’s skin inflammation treatment, DMT310. It targets different conditions, including acne, psoriasis, and rosacea.

Recent Phase 1b results released last month demonstrated potential in the treatment. According to management, “DMT310 appears to be safe and well-tolerated by psoriasis patients, and that DMT310 demonstrated efficacy improvements in PGA, PASI, and pruritis scores for the target psoriatic lesion.”

CEO Gerry Proehl said that “Based upon the improvements witnessed across all three of our exploratory endpoints, combined with the tolerability profile observed and the continued need for safe and effective topical products for the treatment of psoriasis, we plan to continue investigation of DMT310 in psoriasis.”

What To Watch With DRMA Stock This Week

This week DRMA stock could be in focus on Friday. The company presents efficacy and safety results for its Phase 1b proof-of-concept study evaluating DMT410, its treatment for multiple aesthetic skin conditions. If Dermata is on your list right now, the presentation at the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery begins at 8:30 AM CT.

Penny Stocks To Watch In Q4:

MEI Pharma Inc.(NASDAQ: MEIP)

While this week doesn’t explicitly have a set date for watching MEI Pharma, previous updates suggest that this quarter could be important for the company. MEI is advancing cancer therapy treatments. Earlier this month, the company and Kyowa Kirin announced that the FDA granted orphan drug designation to zandelisib. It is an investigational cancer treatment for patients with B-cell malignancies, which the two companies entered into a global license agreement in 2020 to develop and commercialize.

This latest designation has brought some attention to the company in November. In particular, the ODD is for zandelisib as a potential therapy in follicular lymphoma. There’s currently a TIDAL study evaluating the treatment for this condition well as marginal zone lymphomas.

What To Watch With MEIP Stock This Quarter

In September, the company commented on this TIDAL study. MEI expects to report top-line data from the potentially registrational Phase 2 TIDAL study by the end of the calendar year. While no further details have emerged, this week marks the halfway point for Q4.

Biotech Penny Stocks To Watch

Heading into the week, these are just a handful of penny stocks to watch with potential catalysts. Understand, however, that just because there are dates to make a note of, that doesn’t guarantee that any potential catalysts will be bullish (or bearish, for that matter). However, if you’re putting your watch list together and some of these names are on it, these events could be one of the reasons behind recent attention in the stock market this month.