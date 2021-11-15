Company News for Nov 15, 2021

Shares of Johnson & Johnson JNJ gained 1.2% on reports that the company was splitting into two and breaking off its consumer health division into a separate public traded company.

Coupang’s CPNG shares tumbled 8.9% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 loss of $0.19 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.10 per share.

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated ROLL fell 1.4% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.89 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 per share.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc.’s BRLT shares surged 30.7% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $0.09 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.01 per share.

