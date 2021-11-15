Canadian Natural (CNQ) to Buy Storm's Montney Assets for C$960M

Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ entered an agreement with Storm Resources Ltd. to acquire all of the latter's shares for C$960 million.

The to-be-acquired assets involve Calgary-based oil and gas explorer Storm's holdings in the liquid-rich Montney area of northeast British Columbia. Storm currently produces 136 million cubic feet a day of natural gas and 5,600 barrels a day of natural gas liquids in the area. Per the terms of the agreement, Canadian Natural will also assume Storm's total debt of about C$186 million.

Storm's properties and production are within Canadian Natural's major activity areas. With this agreement, CNQ will expand its existing footprint in the Montney natural gas formation in northern Alberta and British Columbia.

In August 2020, Canadian Natural entered a similar agreement to acquire Painted Pony Energy, another producer in the Montney area, to expand its Western Canada acreage. CNQ also assumed about C$350 million of Painted Pony's debt. Notably, the transaction allowed CNQ to insulate against natural gas costs in its oil-sand operations as natural gas prices came under pressure from reduced consumption amid the pandemic.

However, companies are withstanding their desire to grow by drilling additional wells despite rising commodity prices. Major companies, including Canadian Natural, are considering acquisitions to some extent as investors don't want them to drill wells and bring large fuel volumes to production.

The latest acquisition offers production and infrastructure that complements Canadian Natural's existing assets in the area. The areas will provide an opportunity for synergies within CNQ's current diversified portfolio. Notably, the deal is expected to complete in December, subject to normal closing conditions.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Calgary, AL, Canadian Natural is a leading independent energy company that engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas.

Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past month. The stock has declined 2.3% compared with the industry's 2.9% fall.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

