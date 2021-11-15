These Are The Ten Most Profitable Companies In Nevada

Nevada's economy is largely dependent on tourism, especially gambling and resorts. However, the state is also a leading producer of mercury, gold and silver. Other minerals extracted in the state include petroleum, diatomite and more. Apart from tourism and minerals, Nevada is also known for manufacturing gaming machines and products, seismic monitoring equipment, aerospace equipment, and lawn and garden irrigation devices. Let’s take a look at the 10 most profitable companies in Nevada.

12019 / Pixabay - Valuewalk

Q3 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Most Profitable Companies In Nevada

We have used the latest available net income figures to rank the 10 most profitable companies in Nevada. For our list, we have considered only public companies. These are the 10 most profitable companies in Nevada.

Rimini Street (>$12 million)

Founded in 2005, this company offers products and services for enterprise software support. Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) shares are up by over 60% YTD but are down by more than 25% in the last month. The company reported revenue of more than $326 million in 2020, up from more than $281 million in 2019. Rimini Street employs more than 1,400 people and is headquartered in Las Vegas.

Switch (>$15 million)

Founded in 2000, this company deals in technology infrastructure and specializes in the development of digital platforms. Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) shares are up by over 45% YTD but are down more than 3% in the last month. The company reported revenue of more than $511 million in 2020, up from more than $462 million in 2019. Switch employs more than 700 people and is headquartered in Las Vegas.

MGM Growth Properties (>$76 million)

Founded in 2015, MGM Growth Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and leases destination entertainment and leisure resorts. MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) shares are up by over 20% YTD but are down more than 4% in the last month. The company reported revenue of more than $792 million in 2020, down from more than $897 million in 2019. MGM Growth Properties is headquartered in Las Vegas.

Caesars Entertainment (>$80 million)

Founded in 1937, this company manages casinos and resorts under the Eldorado, Caesars, Harrah's, and Horseshoe brands. Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) shares are up by over 40% YTD but are down more than 6% in the last month. The company reported revenue of more than $3.4 billion in 2020, up from more than $2.5 billion in 2019. Caesars Entertainment employs more than 15,000 people and is headquartered in Reno.

Wynn Resorts (>$120 million)

Founded in 2002, Wynn is a holding company that designs, develops and operates destination casino resorts. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) shares are down by over 16% YTD but are up more than 3% in the last month. The company reported revenue of more than $2.1 billion in 2020, down from more than $6.6 billion in 2019. Wynn Resorts employs more than 30,000 people and is headquartered in Las Vegas.

Boyd Gaming (>$157 million)

Founded in 1975, this company manages and operates gaming and entertainment properties. It has the following business segments: Midwest & South, Las Vegas Locals, and Downtown Las Vegas. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) shares are up by over 40% YTD but are down more than 6% in the last month. The company reported revenue of more than $2.18 billion in 2020, down from more than $3.3 billion in 2019. Boyd Gaming employs more than 24,000 people and is headquartered in Las Vegas.

Southwest Gas Holdings (>$213 million)

Founded in 1931, this company deals in the energy business and has the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) shares are up by over 14% YTD and almost 1% in the last month. The company reported revenue of more than $3.3 billion in 2020, up from more than $3.12 billion in 2019. Southwest Gas Holdings employs more than 8,000 people and is headquartered in Las Vegas.

Amerco (>$370 million)

Founded in 1945, this company deals in insurance and moving and storage operation businesses. Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) shares are up by over 60% YTD and almost 1% in the last month. The company reported revenue of more than $4.5 billion in 2020, up from more than $3.9 billion in 2019. Amerco employs more than 21,000 people and is headquartered in Reno.

MGM Resorts International (>$2.049 billion)

Founded in 1986, this company owns and operates casino resorts that offer gaming, entertainment, dining, hotel, convention and other amenities. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares are up by over 40% YTD and more than 14% in the last month. The company reported revenue of more than $5.1 billion in 2020, down from more than $12.9 billion in 2019. MGM Resorts employs more than 70,000 people and is headquartered in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Sands (>$2.698 billion)

Founded in 2004, this company develops destination properties and has the following geographic segments: United States, Macao and Singapore. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) shares are down by over 30% YTD and almost 1% in the last month. The company reported revenue of more than $3.1 billion in 2020, down from more than $13.74 billion in 2019. Las Vegas Sands employs more than 45,000 people and is headquartered in Las Vegas.