Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Moves -0.89%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Autodesk (ADSK) closed at $326.39, marking a -0.89% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0% on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the design software company had gained 13.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 9.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.79%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ADSK as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 23, 2021. On that day, ADSK is projected to report earnings of $1.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20.19%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.12 billion, up 17.4% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.97 per share and revenue of $4.37 billion, which would represent changes of +22.72% and +15.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ADSK. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.21% lower within the past month. ADSK is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, ADSK is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 66.25. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 38.48, which means ADSK is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that ADSK has a PEG ratio of 1.89. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

