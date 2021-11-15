BlackBerry (BB) Stock Moves 0.37%: What You Should Know

BlackBerry (BB) closed the most recent trading day at $10.82, moving +0.37% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily of 0%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had gained 4.26% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.79% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BB as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, BB is projected to report earnings of -$0.06 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 400%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.20 per share and revenue of $734 million. These totals would mark changes of -211.11% and -20.13%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BB. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

