GuardianLink Raises $12 Million in Series A Funding

GuardianLink.io has raised $12 million in Series A funding led by Kalaari Capital and other private investor groups. The fund will be utilized towards expanding Guardian’s Singapore- and Japan-based design labs, for strengthening the technology, amplifying the brand’s creative development capabilities and deepening its curative NFT packaging foundation. This association also marks Kalaari Capital’s first ever investment into the fast-growing NFT space.

Pexels

GuardianLink, after launching its NFT marketplace framework in 2020, has made a strong presence in the global NFT market and is currently supporting 40-plus NFT marketplaces globally. So far, Guardian has launched over 45 installations of its marketplace cloud with built-in Anti.Rip technology to prevent NFTs from getting copied.

Ramkumar Subramaniam, co-founder and CEO, GuardianLink, said in a statement, “With NFTs becoming a critical part of asset monetization for creators, athletes, artists and brands - Guardian has been on the forefront of the race to build and operate some of the largest marketplaces and most advanced creative NFTs in the space. Besides, we are elated to have chosen Kalaari Capital as our investment partner. Having a similar philosophy to transform and build massive impact on a large scale with what we do, this funding will be further instrumental in helping us build a stronger NFT ecosystem in India and across the globe”.

Further elaborating on plans for funds utilisation, Kameshwaran Elangovan, co-founder & COO, GuardianLink, said,“With the industry rapidly latching onto the NFT ecosystem, we believe that the expanded research and design center in Singapore and Japan will allow us to provide our creators with more enhanced advanced capabilities to launch their NFTs. It will help us boost our research and development capabilities in NFT gaming and DeFi areas as a technology company and deepen GuardianLink’s foundation.”